Admiration and praise for the winners of the International Loyalty Awards 2023

It’s not easy to win an International Loyalty Award, because the bar is set higher every year, so a big round of applause for these fantastic programs.

Chosen by the judges from an incredible 874 entries, from 103 countries, and a finalist list of 170, these 26 winners deserve every accolade possible and we salute them for being creative, innovative – and brave.

Innovations

This year, for the first time, the Winners’ Edition of Loyalty Magazine contains not only descriptions of all the winning entries, plus the 30 Under 40 list of Loyalty Royalty and an interview with the Personality of the Year, it also highlights the trends in loyalty.

For example, the judges noted how powerful it was when brands moved from transactional loyalty to identifying how a customer ‘feels’ about their product or service. They highlight the strong trend towards loyalty working together with sustainability goals, and how important it is for brands to continually innovate, update and energise their programs. To access the Loyalty Magazine Winner’s Edition, click on the Cover image.

And now the list:

CATEGORY WINNERS

Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Food Retail & Non Food Retail

Shop For Free

Vishal Mega Mart with Capillary Technologies

Best Social (CSR) Initiative linked to Loyalty

TELUS Rewards

TELUS

Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative

TELUS Rewards

TELUS

Best Use of Communications

From Bath N’ Blast

Myer Pty Ltd

Best Loyalty Programme Marketing Campaign

Giving Big Brother fans the ultimate control with DStv Rewards

DStv Rewards with Ogilvy South Africa

Best Customer Experience

STORE WITHOUT BARRIERS

Turkcell

Best B2B Loyalty Programme

VeryMe Business Rewards

Vodafone with Mando-Connect

Best Loyalty Launch or Initiative 2023

myKiK

KiK with DataLab

Best Short Term Loyalty Initiative

Half Term Magic

Priority from O2 with tms

Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data

Myer Australia’s Transformative Customer Value Managment (CVM) Approach to Loyalty

Myer Pty Ltd

Best Loyalty Initiative within Leisure, Experience, Entertainment

KFC Rewards Arcade

KFC with RAPP & Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud

Loyalty Redefined

GHA Discovery

Global Hotel Alliance

Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty

Jotun Master Painter Gamification

Jotun with Capillary Technologies

Best Use of Technology

eBucks Rewards

First National Bank

Best Loyalty Industry Innovation

Game Mania XP

Game Mania with m—wise

Long Term Loyalty Initiative

eBucks Rewards

First National Bank

Best Loyalty/Benefits in a Financial Product

Avion Rewards

Royal Bank of Canada

Best Loyalty Initiative within Travel

GHA Discovery

Global Hotel Alliance

REGIONAL WINNERS

The Americas

Avion Rewards

Royal Bank of Canada

Asia including the Indian sub-continent and all areas East

Shop For Free

Vishal Mega Mart with Capillary Technologies

Austrailia New Zealand

Myer Australia – Driving New Customer and Revenue Growth Through Innovation

Myer Pty Ltd

Central and Eastern Europe

MOL Move

MOL Group

Middle East & Africa

eBucks Rewards

First National Bank

Western Europe

Lidl Plus

Lidl with Mando-Connect

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Food Retail & Non Food Retail

myKiK

KiK with DataLab

Best Social (CSR) Initiative linked to Loyalty

TOMS Rewards

TOMS with Oracle CrowdTwist

Best Customer Experience

Club Rip Curl

Rip Curl with Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud

Loyalty Redefined

Real-Time Loyalty – Woolworths Everyday Rewards

Woolworths with Eagle Eye

Loyalty Redefined

Shell Go+

Shell Indonesia with Capillary Technologies

Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty

Samsung Learn & Earn

Samsung Electronics Australia with Stamp Loyalty Solutions

Best Loyalty Industry Innovation

Payment Loyalty

Payment Loyalty

Asia including the Indian sub-continent and all areas East

Globe Rewards

Globe with Comarch

Middle East & Africa

Blue Rewards

Al-Futtaim Group with Capillary Technologies