Admiration and praise for the winners of the International Loyalty Awards 2023

It’s not easy to win an International Loyalty Award, because the bar is set higher every year, so a big round of applause for these fantastic programs.
Chosen by the judges from an incredible 874 entries, from 103 countries, and a finalist list of 170, these 26 winners deserve every accolade possible and we salute them for being creative, innovative – and brave.
Innovations
This year, for the first time, the Winners’ Edition of Loyalty Magazine contains not only descriptions of all the winning entries, plus the 30 Under 40 list of Loyalty Royalty and an interview with the Personality of the Year, it also highlights the trends in loyalty.
For example, the judges noted how powerful it was when brands moved from transactional loyalty to identifying how a customer ‘feels’ about their product or service. They highlight the strong trend towards loyalty working together with sustainability goals, and how important it is for brands to continually innovate, update and energise their programs. To access the Loyalty Magazine Winner’s Edition, click on the Cover image.
And now the list:
CATEGORY WINNERS
Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Food Retail & Non Food Retail
Shop For Free
Vishal Mega Mart with Capillary Technologies
Best Social (CSR) Initiative linked to Loyalty
TELUS Rewards
TELUS
Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative
TELUS Rewards
TELUS
Best Use of Communications
From Bath N’ Blast
Myer Pty Ltd
Best Loyalty Programme Marketing Campaign
Giving Big Brother fans the ultimate control with DStv Rewards
DStv Rewards with Ogilvy South Africa
Best Customer Experience
STORE WITHOUT BARRIERS
Turkcell
Best B2B Loyalty Programme
VeryMe Business Rewards
Vodafone with Mando-Connect
Best Loyalty Launch or Initiative 2023
myKiK
KiK with DataLab
Best Short Term Loyalty Initiative
Half Term Magic
Priority from O2 with tms
Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data
Myer Australia’s Transformative Customer Value Managment (CVM) Approach to Loyalty
Myer Pty Ltd
Best Loyalty Initiative within Leisure, Experience, Entertainment
KFC Rewards Arcade
KFC with RAPP & Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud
Loyalty Redefined
GHA Discovery
Global Hotel Alliance
Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty
Jotun Master Painter Gamification
Jotun with Capillary Technologies
Best Use of Technology
eBucks Rewards
First National Bank
Best Loyalty Industry Innovation
Game Mania XP
Game Mania with m—wise
Long Term Loyalty Initiative
eBucks Rewards
First National Bank
Best Loyalty/Benefits in a Financial Product
Avion Rewards
Royal Bank of Canada
Best Loyalty Initiative within Travel
GHA Discovery
Global Hotel Alliance
REGIONAL WINNERS
The Americas
Avion Rewards
Royal Bank of Canada
Asia including the Indian sub-continent and all areas East
Shop For Free
Vishal Mega Mart with Capillary Technologies
Austrailia New Zealand
Myer Australia – Driving New Customer and Revenue Growth Through Innovation
Myer Pty Ltd
Central and Eastern Europe
MOL Move
MOL Group
Middle East & Africa
eBucks Rewards
First National Bank
Western Europe
Lidl Plus
Lidl with Mando-Connect
HIGHLY COMMENDED
Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Food Retail & Non Food Retail
myKiK
KiK with DataLab
Best Social (CSR) Initiative linked to Loyalty
TOMS Rewards
TOMS with Oracle CrowdTwist
Best Customer Experience
Club Rip Curl
Rip Curl with Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud
Loyalty Redefined
Real-Time Loyalty – Woolworths Everyday Rewards
Woolworths with Eagle Eye
Loyalty Redefined
Shell Go+
Shell Indonesia with Capillary Technologies
Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty
Samsung Learn & Earn
Samsung Electronics Australia with Stamp Loyalty Solutions
Best Loyalty Industry Innovation
Payment Loyalty
Payment Loyalty
Asia including the Indian sub-continent and all areas East
Globe Rewards
Globe with Comarch
Middle East & Africa
Blue Rewards
Al-Futtaim Group with Capillary Technologies