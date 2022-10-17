Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / IAG responds to unprecedented interest in customer loyalty to widen Avios proposition

IAG responds to unprecedented interest in customer loyalty to widen Avios proposition

Exclusive

C-Suite executives put focus firmly on reward programmes

“For any business, there is always a competitor; and a marketing proposition can always be matched, so we have to go further to attract and keep customers, and loyalty is the best way to do this.”

This was . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. Avios and Nectar points become interchangeable National media and most commentators can be forgiven for missing the biggest part of the Nectar/Avios story, because it takes a calculator, a fairly deep understanding of loyalty programme financials and some inside knowledge to work it out....
  2. Delta opens its books as it separates its loyalty programme Revealing figures show true value of miles to an airline The latest airline to use its loyalty programme as a survival tool is Delta Air Lines which has turned its SkyMiles frequent flyer programme into a separate subsidiary and is pitching it as collateral for...
  3. More news on the new Virgin Points launch We will have to wait a few more weeks before the full details of the new Virgin Red Points loyalty programme are announced, but Loyalty Magazine bagged the opportunity of an interview with Charlotte Sjoberg, corporate affairs director for Virgin Red to fill in some...
  4. Why are credit card loyalty offerings so boring? s leading payment rewards - and a chat about what is missing...