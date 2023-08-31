Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / Airlines come together to explore loyalty on a blockchain

Airlines come together to explore loyalty on a blockchain

Lufthansa Group, Europe's 2nd largest airline comprising Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, and others, is planning to launch a web3 loyalty rewards program to reward airline passengers that will work on a blockchain . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. Latest airline to ask for blockchain proposalsLatest airline to ask for blockchain proposalsLoyalty programme benefits considered an important business driverAirlines are clearly seeing the potential benefit of blockchain to streamline their businesses – and loyalty seems to be an important business driver.Following on from the news last week that Avios is...
  2. Brussels Airlines to drop Loop loyalty in favour of coalitionMiles & More to become the sole loyalty program of Brussels Airlines. Article by Evie Robinson Brussels Airlines is consolidating its loyalty offering and will be closing its loyalty programme in a year’s time in favour of a coalition scheme. Miles & More, which counts...
  3. New platform getting the attention it Dezerved“We were trying to solve the dilemma for loyalty programmes of how to keep their businesses alive, while also providing value for customers. The solution was to bring closed (membership) communities together in a way that preserved the offering of each individual brand, while offering...
  4. Importance of Web3 to loyalty dividing opinionStarbucks pushes ahead with NFT rewards, but loses top raking in the coffee loyalty stakes Starbucks on Thursday launched a beta test of its highly anticipated Odyssey program, which combines customer loyalty rewards with non-fungible token (...