Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / News / Airtime Rewards hires for international expansion

Airtime Rewards hires for international expansion

Plan to replicate O2 and EE success in UK

Airtime Rewards, a leading marketing technology and customer loyalty platform working with mobile networks and major retailers has today announced the appointment of Annika Fuchs as head of international expansion.

Airtime Rewards is looking to replicate their success in the UK with O2 and EE, developing additional partnerships with international telcos. Reflecting the business’ commitment to overseas growth the role will initially focus on building strategic relationships across Europe, building upon Annika’s eight years of experience in partnerships, performance marketing, and loyalty programs.  

Airtime Rewards, a leading marketing technology and customer loyalty platform working with mobile networks and major retailers has today announced the appointment of Annika Fuchs as head of international expansion.
Annika Fuchs

Prior to this role, Annika successfully grew the European portfolio for the Swedish newspaper and magazine publishing platform, Readly. 

Josh Graham, Co-Founder, Airtime Rewards said: “Hiring Annika is a significant first step in our international growth journey. Annika will be working closely with the senior leadership team to execute our internationalisation strategy and to continuously improve our proposition for mobile network operators around the world. We wanted to find someone brilliant with a depth of industry experience in retail, performance marketing and growing relationships internationally. Annika’s experience speaks volumes, and we look forward to her contributions.”

As part of the role Annika aims to grow Airtime Rewards’ retailer portfolio, highlight the unique benefits of the company’s data tool for retailers and mobile network operators, and expand the international team.

Annika Fuchs, Head of International Expansion said: “What convinced me to join the company is the fantastic proprietary tech and data capabilities that Airtime Rewards boasts. The team has built strong relationships and trust with the UK’s major network providers and I’m looking forward to building on those foundations to take the proposition into international markets. I am thrilled to be joining the company at this exciting time.”

Related posts:

  1. Be Present, Be Brilliant, Be Gone﻿James Day obituary It is with sadness that we pass on the news that James Day, our friend, respected loyalty practitioner and Loyalty Magazine Awards judge, has passed away after a tough fight. This gentle giant, described as “the mighty James” by his wife Annabel,...
  2. Personality of the Year on the moveLoyalty Magazine Awards Personality of the Year winner Gabi Kool is joining Loylogic, as their new Chief Commercial Officer.  Gabi joins the current executive team of Loylogic based in Zurich to leads the business development, sales, client services, insights and marketing functions. He will provide . ....
  3. Mandate to grow First Citizen loyalty programmeFormer marketing head at Marks & Spencers Debasish Gupta has joined Shoppers Stop to head its marketing, loyalty and analytics division. Shoppers Stop is India’s largest department store chain. Gupta replaces Vinay Bhatia, who moved to rival Future Group a few months ago. Gupta will report...
  4. Ex-PwC named as new president of BondBond Brand Loyalty has appointed an ex-PwC man as president Brian McLean will take up his role from the beginning of April, with a focus on Bond’s strategic vision, culture, continued growth, and market expansion. He will report to Bob Macdonald, who will continue as...