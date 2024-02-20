Airtime Rewards hires for international expansion

Plan to replicate O2 and EE success in UK

Airtime Rewards, a leading marketing technology and customer loyalty platform working with mobile networks and major retailers has today announced the appointment of Annika Fuchs as head of international expansion.

Airtime Rewards is looking to replicate their success in the UK with O2 and EE, developing additional partnerships with international telcos. Reflecting the business’ commitment to overseas growth the role will initially focus on building strategic relationships across Europe, building upon Annika’s eight years of experience in partnerships, performance marketing, and loyalty programs.

Annika Fuchs

Prior to this role, Annika successfully grew the European portfolio for the Swedish newspaper and magazine publishing platform, Readly.

Josh Graham, Co-Founder, Airtime Rewards said: “Hiring Annika is a significant first step in our international growth journey. Annika will be working closely with the senior leadership team to execute our internationalisation strategy and to continuously improve our proposition for mobile network operators around the world. We wanted to find someone brilliant with a depth of industry experience in retail, performance marketing and growing relationships internationally. Annika’s experience speaks volumes, and we look forward to her contributions.”

As part of the role Annika aims to grow Airtime Rewards’ retailer portfolio, highlight the unique benefits of the company’s data tool for retailers and mobile network operators, and expand the international team. Annika Fuchs, Head of International Expansion said: “What convinced me to join the company is the fantastic proprietary tech and data capabilities that Airtime Rewards boasts. The team has built strong relationships and trust with the UK’s major network providers and I’m looking forward to building on those foundations to take the proposition into international markets. I am thrilled to be joining the company at this exciting time.”