Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / “America’s most trusted network” bought by Augeo

“America’s most trusted network” bought by Augeo

As Augeo marks its 18th consecutive year of growth, nearing half a billion in annual revenue, the acquisition of “Entertainment from Cardlytics” advances Kigo’s mission to transform loyalty engagement through dynamic digital experiences . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. Augeo acquires Deluxe RewardsAcquisition trail continues for growing US marketing company Augeo, a US based consumer, member, and employee loyalty and engagement solutions company, has acquired Deluxe Rewards, formerly a business entity of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company and part of the Deluxe Group. Deluxe Rewards...
  2. Aimia files suit against hedge fund to prevent takeoverAimia says it is defending itself and its shareholders by taking action against Mittleman Brothers, which it says is trying to seize control of the company and its assets. In a legal action filed in Toronto before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Aimia . ....
  3. American Express partners for South Korea loyaltyAmerican Express and Ascenda, a global loyalty management company, have signed a strategic partnership to jointly launch credit card loyalty programs for banks in South Korea. In March this year, Ascenda acquired Loyalty Advantage, whose MD Mark Mullinix was a former Amex employee. The partnership provides banks ....
  4. Bond begins planned acquisitionsBond Brand Loyalty has acquired Atlanta-based rDialogue, a customer marketing firm. This is the first of a series of planned acquisitions.It is only weeks since Bond announced the hiring of Brian McLean as president of Bond, effective April 1, 2020. McLean will report to . . . We...