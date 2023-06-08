Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / News / Antavo announces new rewards partnership

Antavo announces new rewards partnership

Third-party benefits available to customers through their existing rewards scheme 

Antavo has announced a new partnership to provide a wide range of rewards for clients.

The intention is to use CarltonOne’s vast reward catalogue which includes merchandise; flight, hotel and leisure experiences; gift cards; mobile top-ups and charitable donations so that Antavo clients have this accessible to their own customers through their existing loyalty programs.

This is the first integrated reward fulfilment partner for Antavo.

CarltonOne’s merchandise catalogue offers thousands of unique products to members in 185 countries worldwide, including those from best-selling brands such as Apple, Bose, Sony and FitBit. The company is based in Canada.

“Having relevant, tailored and appropriate third party rewards as part of a loyalty program significantly improves the reward redemption rate, which is why we’re so excited about working with CarltonOne.” says Attila Kecsmar, CEO and Co-founder of Antavo. “This partnership means that our clients can now integrate third-party rewards to their loyalty campaigns with ease, helping them reach out to and engage with their customers in an ever more personalised way.”

Related posts:

  1. Koin working with Fidel for ethical rewards Having just announced their Seedrs crowdfunding campaign, Koin Rewards, the ethical rewards platform built on blockchain, is to partner with card linking API Fidel to build a responsible and sustainable rewards programme for shoppers....
  2. Aimia files suit against hedge fund to prevent takeover Aimia says it is defending itself and its shareholders by taking action against Mittleman Brothers, which it says is trying to seize control of the company and its assets. In a legal action filed in Toronto before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Aimia . ....
  3. American Express partners for South Korea loyalty American Express and Ascenda, a global loyalty management company, have signed a strategic partnership to jointly launch credit card loyalty programs for banks in South Korea. In March this year, Ascenda acquired Loyalty Advantage, whose MD Mark Mullinix was a former Amex employee. The partnership provides banks ....
  4. Bond begins planned acquisitions Bond Brand Loyalty has acquired Atlanta-based rDialogue, a customer marketing firm. This is the first of a series of planned acquisitions.It is only weeks since Bond announced the hiring of Brian McLean as president of Bond, effective April 1, 2020. McLean will report to . . . We...