Antavo announces new rewards partnership

Third-party benefits available to customers through their existing rewards scheme

Antavo has announced a new partnership to provide a wide range of rewards for clients.

The intention is to use CarltonOne’s vast reward catalogue which includes merchandise; flight, hotel and leisure experiences; gift cards; mobile top-ups and charitable donations so that Antavo clients have this accessible to their own customers through their existing loyalty programs.

This is the first integrated reward fulfilment partner for Antavo.

CarltonOne’s merchandise catalogue offers thousands of unique products to members in 185 countries worldwide, including those from best-selling brands such as Apple, Bose, Sony and FitBit. The company is based in Canada.

“Having relevant, tailored and appropriate third party rewards as part of a loyalty program significantly improves the reward redemption rate, which is why we’re so excited about working with CarltonOne.” says Attila Kecsmar, CEO and Co-founder of Antavo. “This partnership means that our clients can now integrate third-party rewards to their loyalty campaigns with ease, helping them reach out to and engage with their customers in an ever more personalised way.”