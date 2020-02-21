AS Roma to ask other clubs to participate in its Missing Children campaign

Six children found so far using innovating social media pairing

Loyalty Magazine Awards multiple award winner AS Roma is to have talks with other European clubs to ask them to participate in its groundbreaking social media campaign to find missing children.

The Italian club is considered a trailblazer for its use of social media and last summer they went for the moving approach of featuring missing children videos alongside their transfer announcements. Remarkably, six children highlighted in their videos were found.

The upsetting statistic is that the charity Missing People say 86,000 children go missing every year.

Roma hopes to draw on the support of other clubs for International Missing Children’s Day on 25 May. “I think it will catch on with other clubs,” said Roma’s Chris Smalling. “I thought it was a great initiative, and to be honest, given how popular and how much impact it has had, I’m surprised it’s not happened previously.

AS Roma’s CSR initiative that publishes missing children along with their club signings uses its enormous fan and social media base, Roma have featured 109 missing person cases in 72 different videos across 12 different countries.

Loyalty Surgery highlight in 2019

One of the many highlights of the Loyalty Surgery was the presentation by Laura Cagnacci of agency Advice Group, sharing how her team devised a Fan Performance Index model or the loyalty programme of AS Roma.

The Series A club teamed up with 12 charities and organisations around the globe to show the videos, which were tailored according to which player they signed.

Three of the children found were from London with two in Kenya and another from Belgium.

One of the Kenyan children found was featured in Smalling’s transfer videoafter he signed on loan from Manchester United.

The defender added: “It was a really powerful moment for me, and an amazing thing for the family. “Being a father now, not knowing where your child is is one of toughest things to have to deal with in life and I wouldn’t want to wish that on anybody.”