AS Roma uses social media to find missing children

One of the many highlights of the Loyalty Surgery was the presentation by Laura Cagnacci of agency Advice Group, sharing how her team devised a Fan Performance Index model or the loyalty programme of AS Roma.

Now AS Roma is in the news for its CSR initiative that publishes missing children along with their club signings. Using its enormous fan and social media base, Roma have featured 109 missing person cases in 72 different videos across 12 different countries.

Italian club Roma are considered trailblazers when it comes to their social media campaigns, and this summer, they went for the moving approach of featuring missing children videos alongside their transfer announcements. Remarkably, five children highlighted in their videos were found.

Five children have been found since AS Roma started its initiative. 109 missing children have been featured.

The move by Roma was the idea of their head of strategy, Paul Rogers, who says he became “obsessed” with the story of rock band Soul Asylum, whose video for their early 1990s hit song Runaway Trainalso featured missing children.

“We had built up quite a sizable social media presence and going into the summer transfer window, we thought we had an opportunity to do something more meaningful,” he told BBC Sport.

The Italian club has featured 109 cases in 72 different videos across 12 different countries and the reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly positive.

The five children found included two from Kenya, two teenage girls from London and a boy from Belgium.

More than 140,000 children go missing in the United Kingdom alone each year, a statistic which Missing People chief executive Jo Youle says is “truly shocking”.

She says the reasons range from problems at home or school, to mental illness and even sexual exploitation.

“The vast majority of kids are found in the first 24-28 hours, and only 1% are still missing a year later,” she says.

In total, the club’s missing children videos were viewed more than nine million times across their social media channels. The club works alongside 12 organisations across the world, including the United States, the UK, Italy, Spain and Kenya. They plan to continue the campaign around any signings they make in January’s transfer window.

Work is done on making the most of the publicity generated during the transfer window. When Roma signed Chris Smalling from Manchester United, they knew it would attract more interest from the UK. Hence why the video featured missing children from England.

The same also applied when Davide Zappacosta joined the club from Chelsea. The first girl from London was found after featuring in the winger’s video.

There is also work to be done once a child is found. Once a child is found, the legal ‘right to be forgotten’ kicks in. Any trace of their identity must be deleted from their social media accounts.

Any videos featuring that missing child must also be re-cut so they are not included. The move is to ensure they can live a life where they are not stigmatised for going missing in the first place.

There is a great deal of pride at AS Roma around the campaign, both from staff and from fans. The impact of a strong and meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility programme cannot be underestimated.

Are you doing something special? Enter the CSR category of The Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020. The Call for Entries can be downloaded here.