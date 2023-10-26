Big surprises for the International Loyalty Awards 2024

Public Vote for the first time

New this year is the Public Vote, giving your customers the chance to vote for their favourite loyalty program and reinforce their relationship with you. Just one thing, you have to make it to the Finalist stage in order to take part.

Long Term Loyalty: The length of qualification period has been extended from two years to three years

The Communications and Marketing categories have been merged with a new inclusive definition

Entries to the list of 30 Under 40 Loyalty Royalty will be accepted up until the end of April. You can enter yourself (we won’t tell) or a colleague.

Loyalty Surgery – the must attend loyalty conference and workshop – will take place on June 10, 2024 – the day before the gala awards evening – again to be held at Old Barbican, London, on the banks of the river Thames.

Expectations

In 2024, we are expecting entries with an AI component; from new sectors, and using new technologies including integrated loyalty and payment. At the same time, we fully expect existing loyalty programs to show how they continue to evolve to remain exciting and fresh for the customer, while providing new levels of understanding for the brand.

What else? Well, here’s the thing. We have no idea. Because every year you, the people working in the loyalty industry, manage to surprise and delight the judges with exceptional entries that raise the standard and wow us all.

So keep those entries coming! Good luck, and we hope you win. If you do, you deserve it. The competition is extremely tough.

So download the Call for Entries straight away, and make sure you enter as early as you can. Be warned, because of the huge increase in the number of entries over the last 2 years, and expected again this year, entries will not be accepted after the entry deadline of February 1, 2024. So start the process now and get your entry in early!