British Airways staff work hard to stay relevant

Hospital staff are appreciating the actions of British Airways staff, who are delivering breakfast to them – dressed in full BA uniform

Completely blown away by the generosity of staff from @British_Airways @easyJet @Fly_Norwegian for welcoming us at the end of a truly horrific night shift with coffee and pastries and, most importantly friendly (socially distant) faces. @SpeaktomeW @WhitHealth #NHS pic.twitter.com/N00eGWUh7W — Priyen Shah (@PriyenShah86) April 1, 2020

Twitter has been very active with doctor and nurses tweeting their thanks and photos, as well as customers saying how delighted they are with the gesture.

British Airways of course are retweeting all the comments, saying how much they look forward to getting all their customers back in the air again.

All good stuff – at little cost to BA – that keeps customers and staff connected and loyal and hospital staff fed during this truly horrendous time. Well done everyone.

PS: Don’t forget we are all clapping our appreciation at 20.00 (8pm) this evening. We look forward to taking part.