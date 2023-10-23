Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / Can ChatGPT help with retaining customers?

Can ChatGPT help with retaining customers?

Guest Article

Yes, but don't get rid of the humans

We all know the importance of customer loyalty. But for this generation of customers, offering a personalised service in such a competitive market can be difficult. Gillian McCurdy, Head of School of Marketing at Arden University suggests that . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. Access to personal information still causing problemsOne year on from GDPR It’s the anniversary of the GDPR European data rules this week and as expected it is the right to access personal information – and have it deleted if they wish – that is causing the most problems. A year ....
  2. Responding to the demands of the conscious consumerSustainable shopping report A massive 75% of UK shoppers are modifying their buying behaviour due to ethical concerns, and 85% of retail technology leaders will invest the same or more in sustainable shopping initiatives next year. These are the significant findings in a new report on...
  3. Analysing the risks of change“If a business can manage to come through the pandemic, that is great. But it doesn’t mean change is no longer necessary. However, change in itself is fraught with dangers.” This was the starting point for a conversation with the team at Go Inspire about...
  4. Loyalty booming post-cookie banCosmetics and fashion brands explore use of NFTs for rewards You probably know what a cryptocurrency is (aka Bitcoin) and you have probably heard the term non-fungible asset (NFT) to describe digital goods, but it may come as a surprise that beauty and fashion firms...