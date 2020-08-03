Celebrating the 30 Under 40 List of Loyalty Royalty

Our list of 30 Under 40 is a celebration of the incredible talent emerging and flourishing in our industry. These people are the lifeblood of the loyalty industry and truly deserve the title of Loyalty Royalty. The 30 Under 40 list has been running for three years, and each time we look at the entries we are blown away by the calibre of their achievements. These professionals are reinventing, transforming and recreating the global loyalty business. We are once again very proud to celebrate such an outstanding list. Please download the Winners Edition of Loyalty Magazine for descriptions of the achievements so far of our 30 Under 40 with their photos.
Aileen Parsons, Head of PointsPay, Loylogic
Matt Norbury, Founder epoints (Winner 2018 & 2019)
Michael Barnard, General Manager, Customology
Dilpreet Singh, Head of CRM and Customer Analytics, The Oberoi Group
Michiel Reijmer, VP of Busiess Development, BrandLoyalty
Julie Leblan, CEO & Founder, Merit Incentives
Rajat Mittal, Associate Director, Flipkart
Sean Claessen, Chief Innovation Officer, Bond Brand Loyalty
Laura Lloyd, Client Services Director, Stream Communications
Woes Weinberg, Head of Marketing, Unga
Sharath Nair, Group Loyalty Manager, Air Arabia
Vikas Chandak, SVP & Head, Strategic Business & Partnerships, Intermiles (formerly JetPrivilege
Laura Curley, Loyalty Partner Manager, Musgrave Retail Partners, Ireland
Reena Jivani, Head of Marketing & Stretegic Partnership, Times Internet/Times of India
Joyce Mense, Customer Loyalty Manager, Pathé All Stars
Emma Dallaway, Partnerships Account Director, Mando-Connect
Camilla Cooper, Loyalty Partnerships Manager, Vodafone VeryMe
Michael Hegelund Ingemann Thomsen, Head of Marketing, TravelCo Nordic (Winner 2018 & 2019)
Nick Barraclough, Client Success Manager, Mention Me
Tim Wender, MD, Boost Deutschland
Spenser Marrich-Simon, Co-ordinator of Commercial, JetBlue Travel Products
Tejas Kadakia, Co-founder & Director, EasyRewardz
Arbie Rodriguez, Product Marketing Manager, Mention Me
Alexandra Vernon, Membership Senior Manager, Rakuten
Ewa Gugalka, Head of Loyalty, Inspire Europe (Winner 2019)
Corentin Gottrand, Loyalty Partnerships Programme Manager, Flying Blue chez Air France-KLM
Ashley Flight, Head of Digital Engagement, HSBC
Nana Kwame Appiah, Senior Business Analyst – Loyalty Business Development, United Airlines
Simon Tavernier, Co-founder and CEO, Stampix
Toni Arco, CEO and Head of Growth, Social&Loyal