Celebrating the 30 Under 40 List of Loyalty Royalty

The 2020 list of Loyalty Royalty

Our list of 30 Under 40 is a celebration of the incredible talent emerging and flourishing in our industry. These people are the lifeblood of the loyalty industry and truly deserve the title of Loyalty Royalty. The 30 Under 40 list has been running for three years, and each time we look at the entries we are blown away by the calibre of their achievements. These professionals are reinventing, transforming and recreating the global loyalty business. We are once again very proud to celebrate such an outstanding list. Please download the Winners Edition of Loyalty Magazine for descriptions of the achievements so far of our 30 Under 40 with their photos.

Aileen Parsons, Head of PointsPay, Loylogic

Matt Norbury, Founder epoints (Winner 2018 & 2019)

Michael Barnard, General Manager, Customology

Dilpreet Singh, Head of CRM and Customer Analytics, The Oberoi Group

Michiel Reijmer, VP of Busiess Development, BrandLoyalty

Julie Leblan, CEO & Founder, Merit Incentives

Rajat Mittal, Associate Director, Flipkart

Sean Claessen, Chief Innovation Officer, Bond Brand Loyalty

Laura Lloyd, Client Services Director, Stream Communications

Woes Weinberg, Head of Marketing, Unga

Sharath Nair, Group Loyalty Manager, Air Arabia

Vikas Chandak, SVP & Head, Strategic Business & Partnerships, Intermiles (formerly JetPrivilege

Laura Curley, Loyalty Partner Manager, Musgrave Retail Partners, Ireland

Reena Jivani, Head of Marketing & Stretegic Partnership, Times Internet/Times of India

Joyce Mense, Customer Loyalty Manager, Pathé All Stars

Emma Dallaway, Partnerships Account Director, Mando-Connect

Camilla Cooper, Loyalty Partnerships Manager, Vodafone VeryMe

Michael Hegelund Ingemann Thomsen, Head of Marketing, TravelCo Nordic (Winner 2018 & 2019)

Nick Barraclough, Client Success Manager, Mention Me

Tim Wender, MD, Boost Deutschland

Spenser Marrich-Simon, Co-ordinator of Commercial, JetBlue Travel Products

Tejas Kadakia, Co-founder & Director, EasyRewardz

Arbie Rodriguez, Product Marketing Manager, Mention Me

Alexandra Vernon, Membership Senior Manager, Rakuten

Ewa Gugalka, Head of Loyalty, Inspire Europe (Winner 2019)

Corentin Gottrand, Loyalty Partnerships Programme Manager, Flying Blue chez Air France-KLM

Ashley Flight, Head of Digital Engagement, HSBC

Nana Kwame Appiah, Senior Business Analyst – Loyalty Business Development, United Airlines

Simon Tavernier, Co-founder and CEO, Stampix

Toni Arco, CEO and Head of Growth, Social&Loyal