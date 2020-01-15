Customer Contact Week, Nashville

28th – 31st January 2020

Started in 1999 as Call Centre Week, now Customer Contact Week, CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series. For over 20 years, CCW serves more than 3,000 attendees annually ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery. CCW is the #1 place for customer experience leaders to learn about the pace of change, find out about the emerging technologies set to disrupt the industry, and build valuable relationships with industry peers.