Customer loyalty is a doddle if you include a dog

I challenge you to have missed the marvellous Twitter stream of comments when a picture of a Morrisons employee holding an umbrella above a dog in the rain was captured for posterity.

The outpourings of warmth, support and love for Morrisons was quite out of proportion to the act of kindness, but it proved one fundamental truth. Customer loyalty is a doddle if you introduce a dog!

Hundreds and hundreds of tweets were saying that the writer would be changing allegiance following that rain shower, and while there was some irritation that an irresponsible dog owner had left the animal outside and in danger of a wetting, there was nothing but an outpouring of emotion for the supermarket and its staff.

Added into the conversation were comments about how Morrisons had done well with its social distancing measures, its care for staff as well as customers and its general approach that seemed to emcompass everything from wonky vegetables to selection of real beer.

So there you have it – empower your staff to do acts of kindness, encourage a culture of caring and consideration, and equip outdoor workers with umbrellas, in case there is a dog in need of shelter. Simple really.