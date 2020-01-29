Digital Marketing World Forum, London

DIGITAL MARKETING WORLD FORUM: GLOBAL 2020 Business Design Centre, London 28 – 29 May 2020

Digital Marketing World Forum (#DMWF Conference & Expo Global); is set to bring together over 2000+ worldwide senior digital marketing professionals for two days of thought leadership, insight and practical sessions looking at the challenges the digital future presents – alongside a whole host of networking opportunities.

DMWF provides top-level strategic content and digital marketing insight around how to engage customers, manage brand perceptions, open untapped audiences through diverse media channels and the increasingly important role data plays within digital marketing. With four tracks with session themes including content & digital brand strategy, inﬂuencer & social media marketing, data & distruptive tech, UX & CX, AI, SEO, eCommerce, personalization and so much more… The event will showcase the latest Digital Marketing Technologies and Strategy, Virtual Reality, Artiﬁcial Intelligence, eCommerce, Inﬂuencer Marketing, Content Marketing, Data, Analytics and Mobile Marketing across four conference tracks: Content, Inﬂuencer & Social Media Marketing | Digital Transformation & Strategy | eCommerce UX & CX | Data & Disruptive Tech

The 4 tracks include:

Content & Digital Brand Strategy

Data & Digital Experiences

Digital Transformation & Innovation

Inﬂuencer & Social Media Marketing

The agenda is ﬁlled with world-class case study led content, interactive debates and more! See the agenda here

Last year we had a comprehensive agenda being delivered by thought leaders from across the globe: Google, Coca-Cola’s, Facebook, Microsoft, Adobe, BBC, Twitter, Danone, Unilever and many more…

See the Speaker List, find out more and register. The event is set to host over 2,000 attendees, 100+ speakers and more than 70+ exhibitors. Register today!