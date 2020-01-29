Digital Marketing World Forum, Singapore

DIGITAL MARKETING WORLD FORUM: ASIA 2020 Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 18 – 19 February 2020

DMWF Asia provides top-level strategic content and digital marketing insight around how to engage customers, manage brand perceptions and open untapped audiences through diverse media channels. The conference also explores the increasingly important role data plays within digital marketing.

Across four key topics our marketing experts will share their industry knowledge around content & social media marketing, digital transformation, data, UX, AI, SEO, eCommerce, personalization and so much more…Our fantastic speakers are senior industry leaders who provide real life examples and explore current and future challenges marketers face.

The #DMWF Asia speaker line up includes:

Sisca Margaretta, Chief Marketing Officer, Experian Asia Paciﬁc

Shannon Quek, Ph.D, Head of Brand and Consumer Marketing, Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel

David Lee, Head of Digital Commerce and International eCommerce Standard Working Committee, SIRS Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (NYP)

Kelvin Lee, Global Director of Social Media Experience, Reﬁnitiv

Edwin Toh, Head Digital of Marketing, MoneyOwl

Rebecca Lim, Head, Our Better World

Justine Lukas, Director, Kantar Singapore

Chris Steedman, Managing Director APAC, M&C Saatchi Performance

Mohit Gupta, Director APAC – Head of Marketing & Social Media, Deutsche Bank

Click here to see our speaker line up.

We aim to bring together 300+ senior-level digital marketers to discuss all things social, content, data and beyond. Join us at #DMWF Asia, 18th – 19th February 2020 in Singapore and meet like-minded marketing professionals who will share insight, inspire and allow you to take your own activities to the next level!

The event is set to host over 300 attendees, 50+ speakers and more than 30 exhibitors. Register today!