Employment is changing. Fast.

Despite employers’ best efforts, disruption caused by staff turnover is on the rise, and loyalty is increasingly scarce. Generational attitudes towards careers are shifting, while the importance of a stable, motivated and unified workforce has never been greater. As well as seeking a progressive and supportive culture, a sense of purpose, and flexible working, today’s employees demand tangible appreciation.

It is the age of the ‘employer proposition’. The age of epoints.

We’ll admit it, it’s a bold claim. But with 250% growth last year, and half a billion epoints issued to date, our clients – BUPA, Virgin Active, Café Rouge to name but a few – seem to agree. In fact, since we began working with the NHS our impact on morale has been cited in no fewer than three Care Quality Commission reports. No surprise then that in 2019 we were the UK’s fastest growing Reward and Recognition provider.

Epoints is an easy and effective way to say thank you, with everything from a simple message of appreciation, to the latest iPad. Our partners include some of the best known names in retail, so the breadth of rewards available is almost limitless, and at significantly more competitive prices than sourcing rewards direct. We know that in today’s business environment reward and recognition budgets must work hard. And nothing works harder, or smarter, than epoints.

As well as reward and recognition, with epoints employees can access huge on-line savings on tens of thousands of products across dozens of categories. With the simplicity of a single check-out, and savings of at least 10% on retailers’ standard pricing plus up to 5% back in bonus epoints, we can stand confidently by our founding principle of ‘always better off’.

Working with epoints is simplicity itself, quick to implement, easy to use and with a suite of customisable reporting tools to help you stay on top of things.

Eco-points. Putting our beliefs into practice.

As a successful enterprise we believe it is our responsibility to give back. Few can deny that one of the greatest challenges faced by our world today is climate change. The relentless call for urgent action grows ever louder, and has become the drum-beat which is uniting generations.

At epoints we believe that responsibility for our planet rests with everyone, and that small changes can make huge differences. That’s why we give employees the opportunity to donate a portion of their savings to help tackle climate change. We offer a simple way to make a difference through voluntary micro-donations in the form of epoints, which help to fund environmental projects including the replanting of trees. It is an easy way to help employers to make a material difference to climate change using their reward and recognition budgets. And to reflect our own commitment to this vital initiative, we also donate 5% of our profits to the scheme.

Eco-points is a simple and powerful way for members to make a difference in the fight for a cleaner, greener, and lower carbon future.