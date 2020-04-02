Finalists’ edition out now

This special online magazine contains descriptions of all the shortlisted entries; and brilliant articles on the economics of a loyalty programme; why brands need loyalty nuggets of valuable information and why ethics, transparency and trust have never been more important. Download now!

For this edition, we celebrate the Finalists for the Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020 and showcase the entries that have made it through to the final stage of this important celebration of loyalty excellence, innovation and often sheer brilliance.

Browse the description of the entries, and if you have time, follow up by looking in more detail at their loyalty programmes. There are some fantastic examples of loyalty done well. Then have a read through our selection of research, opinion, reports and news. We focus in this edition on the economics of a loyalty programme and analyse how a good customer initiative is a mixture of science and art, of rational approach together with emotion. It is what makes customer loyalty such a fascinating subject.

Loyalty Magazine Finalists edition 2020

We hope you keep well, and look forward to welcoming you to the 2020 Loyalty Magazine Awards Gala evening – whenever that will be. And in the meantime, make sure you read all the latest content here at www.loyaltymagazine.com. We are working especially hard to bring you thought leadership, alternative points of view, research and information; to keep your brain active and your creativity owing. Remember, this won’t last for ever, and when it is over, the strong will get going – fast.