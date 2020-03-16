Finalists revealed for the Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020

- Impressive shortlist from a wide range of entrants
- Strong support for new categories – Loyalty Re-defined and Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative
- High standard of creativity and innovation
Strong support for the new Loyalty Magazine Awards categories “Loyalty Re-defined” and “Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative” demonstrates the determination of the loyalty business to keep pushing the boundaries.
This fresh thinking, innovative mindset and ambition has led to an impressive range of entries with strong numbers and creativity in all categories and a definite trend for sustainable offerings, help for the community and personalised communication.
Entries have flooded in from all regions of the world and from all business sectors. There is an impressive use of new technology skills together with both original ideas and classic approaches to customer loyalty – a real merging of the art and science of loyalty.
Look out for the Finalists edition of Loyalty Magazine – out soon – which gives descriptions of all the finalists for 2020. Subscribe here to make sure you receive your copy
Finalists by category:
Loyalty Re-defined
- Edisonville – Edison Energia / Advice Group
- Value Exchange to Drive Emotional Loyalty – Cheetah Digital
- First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay
- GEMS Rewards: Loyalty Redefined through Enhanced Customer Experience – GEMS Education
- Flipping loyalty on its head – SKY Germany / Loyalty Prime
- Share Rewards Programme – Majid Al Futtaim organization
- Going beyond a points-based loyalty programme: Pegasus BolBol – Pegasus Airlines
- VOXI Drop – VOXI / TMW / Mando-Connect
- Reinventing loyalty to habituate non-fuel forecourt visits – Shell Go+ / Wunderman Thompson
Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty
- Innovative Gamification in Loyalty and Customer Experience – Orange Belgium / Evolving Systems
- Showcasing How Gamification Can Foster Long-term Loyalty (Emotional) Relationships with Customers – Ooredoo Myanmar / Evolving Systems
- Edisonville – Edison Energia / Advice Group
- Scratch-to-win game keeps members coming back – Primera / m-wise
- Passport to Free Flights – Intermiles
- Epic Star Wars loyalty programme connects generations of fans – Kaufland / BrandLoyalty
- Alibaba’s Fresh Hippo goes on a journey with The Lion King – Hema China / BrandLoyalty
- Pathé All Stars; a new chapter for loyal film lovers – Pathé / Magneds
- Der große emoji® Sammelspaß – ALDI SÜD and ALDI Nord Germany / Boost Group
- Senyapdiye – Turkcell
Best Customer Experience
- Aegon Radically Improves NPS Score Through Customer Centric Mentality Shift – Aegon UK / MaritzCX
- Vans Builds Authentic Connections and Engages Fans with Personalized Experiences – Vans / Cheetah Digital
- Best Customer Experience through Improved Engagement and Access – GEMS Education
- Pathé All Stars; Feel Like a Movie Star – Pathé / Magneds
- Loyalty at Shell Means More Than Fuel – Shell Oil Products US
- Qitaf Tamayouz Programme, the exclusive tier-based program for our HVC’s! – Saudi Telecom Company (STC)
- Platinum Black – Turkcell
- GO Digital Sales Platform – Turkcell
Best Use of Technology
- “Nel mulino che vorrei” – Mulino Bianco / Advice Group
- Promotes Value Exchange to Drive Emotional Loyalty – Cheetah Digital
- Hotels & Shop Remarketing – Intermiles
- From One Day to One Minute – Radisson Hotel Group / Collinson
- Exclusive loyalty programme to reach end customers – Samsung Galaxy Club / pins
- Smile Social Benefit Platform – Turkcell
- Tunç Genç’s dream becomes real – Turkcell 5g
- Augmented Reality Easter Egg Hunt Game – British Gas Rewards / Mando-Connect / Spark
- First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay
- STC Qitaf Loyalty Programme, the largest loyalty programme in KSA! – Saudi Telecom Company (STC)
Best Use of CRM
- Dulux Trade Paint Expert – AkzoNobel / m-wise
- Store Homework and Member Value Score – Hackett / Collinson
- Layered Offers – Turkcell
- Package Upgrade Programme – Turkcell
- Payback Go: An innovative location-based service – Payback
- VeryMe Rewards from Vodafone UK – Vodafone / Mando-Connect
- Liwa Stores pioneers new customer loyalty programme for franchise retailers, brands and shoppers – Liwa Stores / Coniq
Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data
- Leveraging Big Data in Loyalty – SCENE / Bond Brand Loyalty
- “Nel mulino che vorrei” – Mulino Bianco / Advice Group
- Flights Candy-ladder – Intermiles
- Delivering efficient app downloads with propensity modelling – Iris Nation Worldwide / Nectar Loyalty Ltd
- Member Value Score and Store Homework – Hackett / Collinson
- Machine learning as a positive boost to customer experience – pins
- Using data science to increase loyal-tea at Chatime – Customology
- Sun Savers segmentation: Providing insight into our print customers – News UK
- Driving engagement and customer lifetime value through redemptions – Radisson / Collinson
- Analytical Approach to Lifecycle Management for Digital Services – Turkcell
Best Loyalty Industry Innovation
- PAYBACK GO: An innovative location-based service – PAYBACK
- Bringing 21,000 Japanese stores under one programme – 7&i Holdings / Brierley
- Creating frictionless loyalty with Fidel’s card-linking API – Fidel
- First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay
- GEMS Rewards: Best Loyalty Industry Innovation through Segmentation and Automatic Curation – GEMS Education
- Launch of Airline Agnostic Miles Accrual & Redemption – Intermiles
- First Mover in Pay TV loyalty – SKY Germany / Loyalty Prime
- Augmented Reality Easter Egg Hunt Game – British Gas Rewards / Mando-Connect / Spark
- Mastercard Loyalty Connected – Mastercard
- Radley turns one-off transactions into loyal lifetime customers – Radley / Mention-Me
The NEW Eco-loyalty Initiative of the Year
- Beautycycle – John Lewis
- Samen Greenchoice Consumer Loyalty Programme – Enabling & Rewarding Sustainable Consumer Behaviour – Greenchoice / Touch Incentive Marketing
- Edisonville – Edison Energia / Advice Group
- Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia
- ‘Meera Rewards’ Loyalty Programme – Al Meera / AIMIA
- Empowering shoppers to lower their carbon footprint via card-linking – Almond / Fidel
- Five Days of Vattenfall. Join the movement towards fossil-free living! – Vattenfall / Doornvogel
- Biggest WWF loyalty program drives growth at Karusel in Russia – Karusel / Boost
Best Use of Communications (including Social Media)
- Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia
- Crowning a new Emperor for majestic communications – Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab
- €pistrofi Loyalty Program Digital Awareness Campaign – Eurobank / Mastercard
- Assurance campaign – Intermiles
- Acquiring one million members in 12 months – SKY Germany / Loyalty Prime
- The Loyalty Podcast – New World Loyalty
- Pathé All Stars; Feel Like a Movie Star – Pathé / Magneds
- Skip this ad, please! – Turkcell / Rafineri
- Cendris Coins Employee Loyalty Programme – A Loyalty Currency that Enabled an Organisational Transformation – Cendris / Touch Incentive Marketing
Best Loyalty Programme Marketing Campaign of the Year
- “No Excuses Day” – SCENE / Bond Brand Loyalty
- Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia
- Crowning a new Emperor as part of a majestic marketing campaign – Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab
- “Nel mulino che vorrei” – Mulino Bianco / Advice Group
- myLakeland launch growing customer loyalty and sales – Lakeland / Go Inspire Group
- Inspiring over 18 million customers to ‘Get their Nectar on’ – Iris Nation Worldwide / Nectar Loyalty Ltd
- VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone UK / Mando-Connect
- Senyapdiye – Turkcell
Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Retail
- PAYBACK GO: Increased benefits for customers and dealers – PAYBACK
- “Handy at Home” – BP Europe / Motisha / Boost Loyalty
- Der große emoji® Sammelspaß – ALDI SÜD and ALDI Nord Germany / Boost Group
- emoji® Conquers Switzerland for the Third Time – COOP Switzerland / Boost Group
- Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia
- Vans Builds Authentic Connections and Engages Fans with Personalized Experiences – Vans / Cheetah Digital
- myLakeland launch growing customer loyalty and sales – Lakeland / Go Inspire Group
- VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone UK / Mando-Connect
- Shell revolutionises the service station loyalty experience in China – Shell / Wunderman Thompson
Best Loyalty Programme of the Year Travel & Experiences
- “Picture Your Next Destination”. Again. More sales and a higher ROI! – TravelCo Nordic
- The World’s Most Generous Rewards Programme – Wyndham Rewards
- Launch of Airline Agnostic Miles Accrual & Redemption – Intermiles
- Pathé All Stars; A new chapter for loyal film lovers – Pathé / Magneds
- Driving engagement and customer lifetime value through redemptions – Radisson Hotel Group / Collinson
- Going beyond a points-based loyalty programme: Pegasus BolBol – Pegasus Airlines
Best Use of Mobile & Social
- First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay
- Exclusive loyalty programme to reach end customers – Samsung Galaxy Club / pins
- Qitaf Tamayouz Programme, the exclusive tier-based program for our HVC’s – Saudi Telecom Company (STC)
- VOXI Drop – VOXI / TMW / Mando-Connect
- Orange & Stampix delight customers with personal photos! – Orange Belgium / Stampix
- KoçAilem Close Group Privilege Platform launched – KoçAilem Mobile
- Vans Builds Authentic Connections and Engages Fans with Personalized Experiences – Vans / Cheetah Digital
- Pathé All Stars; feel like a movie star – Pathé / Magneds
- May 19: The Youngest Digital Map of Turkey – GNÇ / Turkcell
- Empowering shoppers to lower their carbon footprint via card-linking – Almond / Fidel AP
Best New Loyalty Launch of the Year
- Shell revolutionises the service station loyalty experience in China – Shell / Wunderman Thompson
- Crowning a new Emperor as part of a majestic marketing campaign – Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab
- myLakeland growing customer loyalty and sales – Lakeland / Go Inspire Group
- wiiv Rewards, Mauritius’s first multi-partner loyalty programme –Wiiv Rewards / IBL Group
- Meera Rewards Loyalty Programme – Al Meera Consumer Goods / AIMIA
- First Instant Loyalty Promotion in Asia – Carrefour China / BrandLoyalty
- MUSE: Rewarding loyalty with luxury experiences – Chalhoub Group
- SKY Germany – on a mission to thank our customer – SKY Germany / Loyalty Prime
- Share Rewards Programme – Majid Al Futtaim organization
- Liwa Stores pioneers new customer loyalty programme for franchise retailers, brands and shoppers – Liwa Stores / Coniq
Best Coupon/Voucher based Loyalty Programme – virtual or paper
- Real-time Geotargeting Notification Campaign – Floating Market B.V / Plot Projects
- SIM Coupon Collect Campaign – Turkcell
- “Handy at Home” – BP Europe / Motisha / Boost Loyalty
- Scratch-to-win game keeps members coming back – Primera / m-wise
- Know Your IBM – IBM / Motivforce
- Pathé All Stars; a new chapter for loyal film lovers – Pathé / Magneds
- Cendris Coins Employee Loyalty Programme – A Loyalty Currency that Enabled an Organisational Transformation – Cendris / Touch Incentive Marketing
- Mobile Gift Centre – Turkcell
- Platinum – Turkcell
Best B2B Loyalty Programme
- First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay
- proPoints -the European automotive B2B Coalition Programme – ZF Group / Loyalty Prime
- Know Your IBM – IBM / Motivforce
- Lenovo ‘LEAP’ – Lenovo / Motivforce
- Dulux Trade Paint Expert – AkzoNobel / m-wise
- Cendris Coins Employee Loyalty Programme – A Loyalty Currency that Enabled an Organisational Transformation – Cendris / Touch Incentive Marketing
- Locking in Loyalty – Dentsply Sirona Rewards / Stream
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Linked to Loyalty
- Creating a healthy tomorrow for Australian kids – Coles / BrandLoyalty
- Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia
- Stikeez Fruits & Vegetables – Coles / BrandLoyalty
- GEMS Rewards: Mary had a Little Lump (Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign) – GEMS Education, Mediclinic & Think Aware
- Samen Greenchoice Consumer Loyalty Programme – Enabling & Rewarding Sustainable Consumer Behaviour – Greenchoice / Touch Incentive Marketing
- Tunç Genç’s dream becomes real with Turkcell 5g – Turkcell
- My Gem Inside – Turkcell
- Smile Social Benefit Platform – Turkcell
- Whiz Kids Project – Turkcell
Best Short-Term Loyalty Initiative
- “Handy at Home” – BP Europe / Motisha / Boost Loyalty
- Der große emoji® Sammelspaß – ALDI SÜD and ALDI Nord Germany / Boost Group
- emoji® Conquers Switzerland for the Third Time – COOP Switzerland / Boost Group
- Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia
- Stikeez Fruits & Vegetables – Coles / BrandLoyalty
- Star Wars conquers Europe in a unique loyalty programme – Kaufland / BrandLoyalty
- Little Checkers: Building Customer Loyalty Brick by Brick – UNGA
- Little Chefs: Connecting with children by adding more flavour to their life – UNGA
- Orange & Stampix delight customers with personal photos! – Orange / Stampix
- “Picture Your Next Destination”. Again. More sales and a higher ROI! – TravelCo Nordic
Best Long-Term Loyalty Initiative
- proPoints -the European automotive B2B Coalition Programme – ZF Group / Loyalty Prime
- La Place Extra’s just gets more rewarding with time – La Place / m-wise
- Know Your IBM – IBM / Motivforce
- STC Qitaf Loyalty Programme, the largest loyalty programme in KSA! – Saudi Telecom Company (STC)
- Senyapdiye – Turkcell
- Platinum Black – Turkcell
- Locking in Loyalty – Dentsply Sirona Rewards / Stream