Finalists revealed for the Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020

Impressive shortlist from a wide range of entrants

Strong support for new categories – Loyalty Re-defined and Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative

High standard of creativity and innovation

Strong support for the new Loyalty Magazine Awards categories “Loyalty Re-defined” and “Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative” demonstrates the determination of the loyalty business to keep pushing the boundaries.



This fresh thinking, innovative mindset and ambition has led to an impressive range of entries with strong numbers and creativity in all categories and a definite trend for sustainable offerings, help for the community and personalised communication.



Entries have flooded in from all regions of the world and from all business sectors. There is an impressive use of new technology skills together with both original ideas and classic approaches to customer loyalty – a real merging of the art and science of loyalty.



Finalists by category:

Loyalty Re-defined

EdisonVille – Edison Energia / Advice Group

Value Exchange to Drive Emotional Loyalty – Cheetah Digital

First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay

GEMS Rewards: Loyalty Redefined through Enhanced Customer Experience – GEMS Education

Flipping loyalty on its head – Sky Germany / Loyalty Prime

Share Rewards Programme – Majid Al Futtaim organization

Majid Al Futtaim organization Going beyond a points-based loyalty programme: Pegasus BolBol – Pegasus Airlines

VOXI Drop – VOXI / TMW / Mando-Connect

Reinventing loyalty to habituate non-fuel forecourt visits – Shell Go+ / Wunderman Thompson

Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty

Innovative Gamification in Loyalty and Customer Experience – Orange Belgium / Evolving Systems

Showcasing How Gamification Can Foster Long-term Loyalty (Emotional) Relationships with Customers – Ooredoo Myanmar / Evolving Systems

EdisonVille – Edison Energia / Advice Group

Scratch-to-win game keeps members coming back – Primera / m-wise

Passport to Free Flights – InterMiles

Epic Star Wars loyalty programme connects generations of fans – Kaufland / BrandLoyalty

Alibaba’s Fresh Hippo goes on a journey with The Lion King – Hema China / BrandLoyalty

Pathé All Stars; a new chapter for loyal film lovers – Pathé / Magneds

Der große emoji® Sammelspaß – ALDI SÜD and ALDI Nord Germany / Boost Group

Senyapdiye – Turkcell

Best Customer Experience

Aegon radically improves NPS score through customer centric mentality – Aegon UK / MaritzCX

– Aegon UK / MaritzCX Vans Builds Authentic Connections and Engages Fans with Personalized Experiences – Vans / Cheetah Digital

Best Customer Experience through Improved Engagement and Access – GEMS Education

Pathé All Stars; Feel Like a Movie Star – Pathé / Magneds

Loyalty at Shell Means More Than Fuel – Shell Oil Products US

Qitaf Tamayouz Programme, the exclusive tier-based program for our HVC’s! – Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Platinum Black – Turkcell

GO Digital Sales Platform – Turkcell

Best Use of Technology

“Nel Mulino che Vorrei” – Mulino Bianco / Advice Group

Promotes Value Exchange to Drive Emotional Loyalty – Cheetah Digital

Hotels & Shop Remarketing – InterMiles

From One Day to One Minute – Radisson Hotel Group / Collinson

Exclusive loyalty programme to reach end customers – Samsung Galaxy Club / pins

Smile Social Benefit Platform – Turkcell

Tunç Genç’s dream becomes real with Turkcell 5g – Turkcell

Augmented Reality Easter Egg Hunt Game – British Gas Rewards / Mando-Connect / Spark

First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay

STC Qitaf Loyalty Programme, the largest loyalty programme in KSA! – Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Best Use of CRM

Dulux Trade Paint Expert – AkzoNobel / m-wise

Store Homework and Member Value Score – Hackett / Collinson

Layered Offers – Turkcell

Package Upgrade Programme – Turkcell

Payback Go: An innovative location-based service – Payback

VeryMe Rewards from Vodafone UK – Vodafone / Mando-Connect

Liwa Stores pioneers new customer loyalty programme for franchise retailers, brands and shoppers – Liwa Stores / Coniq

Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data

Leveraging Big Data in Loyalty – SCENE / Bond Brand Loyalty

“Nel Mulino che Vorrei” – Mulino Bianco / Advice Group

Flights Candy-ladder – InterMiles

Delivering efficient app downloads with propensity modelling – Iris Nation Worldwide / Nectar Loyalty Ltd

Member Value Score and Store Homework – Hackett / Collinson

Machine learning as a positive boost to customer experience – pins

Using data science to increase loyal-tea at Chatime – Customology

Sun Savers segmentation: Providing insight into our print customers – News UK

Driving engagement and customer lifetime value through redemptions – Radisson Hotel Group / Collinson

Analytical Approach to Lifecycle Management for Digital Services – Turkcell

Best Loyalty Industry Innovation

PAYBACK GO: An innovative location-based service – PAYBACK

Bringing 21,000 Japanese stores under one programme – 7&i Holdings / Brierley

Creating frictionless loyalty with Fidel’s card-linking API – Fidel

First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay

GEMS Rewards: Best Loyalty Industry Innovation through Segmentation and Automatic Curation – GEMS Education

Launch of Airline Agnostic Miles Accrual & Redemption – InterMiles

First Mover in Pay TV loyalty – Sky Germany / Loyalty Prime

Augmented Reality Easter Egg Hunt Game – British Gas Rewards / Mando-Connect / Spark

Mastercard Loyalty Connected – Mastercard

Radley turns one-off transactions into loyal lifetime customers – Radley / Mention-Me

The NEW Eco-loyalty Initiative of the Year

Beautycycle – John Lewis

Samen Greenchoice Consumer Loyalty Programme – Enabling & Rewarding Sustainable Consumer Behaviour – Greenchoice / Touch Incentive Marketing

EdisonVille – Edison Energia / Advice Group

Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia

‘Meera Rewards’ Loyalty Programme – Al Meera / AIMIA

Empowering shoppers to lower their carbon footprint via card-linking – Almond / Fidel

Five Days of Vattenfall. Join the movement towards fossil-free living! – Vattenfall / Doornvogel

Biggest WWF loyalty program drives growth at Karusel in Russia – Karusel / Boost

Best Use of Communications (including Social Media)

Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia

Crowning a new Emperor for majestic communications – Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab

€pistrofi Loyalty Program Digital Awareness Campaign – Eurobank / Mastercard

Assurance campaign – InterMiles

Acquiring one million members in 12 months – Sky Germany / Loyalty Prime

New World Loyalty – The Loyalty Podcast

Pathé All Stars; Feel Like a Movie Star – Pathé / Magneds

Skip this ad, please! – Turkcell / Rafineri

Cendris Coins Employee Loyalty Programme – A Loyalty Currency that Enabled an Organisational Transformation – Cendris / Touch Incentive Marketing

Best Loyalty Programme Marketing Campaign of the Year

“No Excuses Day” – SCENE / Bond Brand Loyalty

Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia

Crowning a new Emperor as part of a majestic marketing campaign – Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab

“Nel Mulino che Vorrei” – Mulino Bianco / Advice Group

myLakeland launch growing customer loyalty and sales – Lakeland / Go Inspire Group

Inspiring over 18 million customers to ‘Get their Nectar on’ – Iris Nation Worldwide / Nectar Loyalty Ltd

VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone UK / Mando-Connect

Senyapdiye – Turkcell

Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Retail

PAYBACK GO: Increased benefits for customers and dealers – PAYBACK

“Handy at Home” – BP Europe / Motisha / Boost Loyalty

Der große emoji® Sammelspaß – ALDI SÜD and ALDI Nord Germany / Boost Group

emoji® Conquers Switzerland for the Third Time – COOP Switzerland / Boost Group

Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia

Vans Builds Authentic Connections and Engages Fans with Personalized Experiences – Vans / Cheetah Digital

myLakeland launch growing customer loyalty and sales – Lakeland / Go Inspire Group

VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone UK / Mando-Connect

Shell revolutionises the service station loyalty experience in China – Shell / Wunderman Thompson

Best Loyalty Programme of the Year Travel & Experiences

“Picture Your Next Destination”. Again. More sales and a higher ROI! – TravelCo Nordic

The World’s Most Generous Rewards Programme – Wyndham Rewards

Launch of Airline Agnostic Miles Accrual & Redemption – InterMiles

Pathé All Stars; A new chapter for loyal film lovers – Pathé / Magneds

Driving engagement and customer lifetime value through redemptions – Radisson Hotel Group / Collinson

Going beyond a points-based loyalty programme: Pegasus BolBol – Pegasus Airlines

Best Use of Mobile & Social

First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay

Exclusive loyalty programme to reach end customers – Samsung Galaxy Club / pins

Qitaf Tamayouz Programme, the exclusive tier-based program for our HVC’s – Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

VOXI Drop – VOXI / TMW / Mando-Connect

Orange & Stampix delight customers with personal photos! – Orange Belgium / Stampix

KoçAilem Close Group Privilege Platform launched – KoçAilem Mobile

Vans Builds Authentic Connections and Engages Fans with Personalized Experiences – Vans / Cheetah Digital

Pathé All Stars; feel like a movie star – Pathé / Magneds

May 19: The Youngest Digital Map of Turkey – GNÇ / Turkcell

Empowering shoppers to lower their carbon footprint via card-linking – Almond / Fidel AP

Best New Loyalty Launch of the Year

Shell revolutionises the service station loyalty experience in China – Shell / Wunderman Thompson

Crowning a new Emperor as part of a majestic marketing campaign – Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab

myLakeland growing customer loyalty and sales – Lakeland / Go Inspire Group

wiiv Rewards, Mauritius’s first multi-partner loyalty programme –Wiiv Rewards / IBL Group

Meera Rewards Loyalty Programme – Al Meera Consumer Goods / AIMIA

First Instant Loyalty Promotion in Asia – Carrefour China / BrandLoyalty

MUSE: Rewarding loyalty with luxury experiences – Chalhoub Group

Sky Germany – on a mission to thank our customer – Sky Germany / Loyalty Prime

Share Rewards Programme – Majid Al Futtaim organization

Majid Al Futtaim organization Liwa Stores pioneers new customer loyalty programme for franchise retailers, brands and shoppers – Liwa Stores / Coniq

Best Coupon/Voucher based Loyalty Programme – virtual or paper

Real-time Geotargeting Notification Campaign – Floating Market B.V / Plot Projects

SIM Coupon Collect Campaign – Turkcell

“Handy at Home” – BP Europe / Motisha / Boost Loyalty

Scratch-to-win game keeps members coming back – Primera / m-wise

Know Your IBM – IBM / Motivforce

Pathé All Stars; a new chapter for loyal film lovers – Pathé / Magneds

Cendris Coins Employee Loyalty Programme – A Loyalty Currency that Enabled an Organisational Transformation – Cendris / Touch Incentive Marketing

Mobile Gift Centre – Turkcell

Platinum Black – Turkcell

Best B2B Loyalty Programme

First Complete Smart Loyalty Programmes Integrator App – Yudonpay

proPoints -the European automotive B2B Coalition Programme – ZF Group / Loyalty Prime

Know Your IBM – IBM / Motivforce

Lenovo ‘LEAP’ – Lenovo / Motivforce

Dulux Trade Paint Expert – AkzoNobel / m-wise

Cendris Coins Employee Loyalty Programme – A Loyalty Currency that Enabled an Organisational Transformation – Cendris / Touch Incentive Marketing

Locking in Loyalty – Dentsply Sirona Rewards / Stream

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Linked to Loyalty

Creating a healthy tomorrow for Australian kids – Coles / BrandLoyalty

Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia

GEMS Rewards: Mary had a Little Lump (Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign) – GEMS Education, Mediclinic & Think Aware

Samen Greenchoice Consumer Loyalty Programme – Enabling & Rewarding Sustainable Consumer Behaviour – Greenchoice / Touch Incentive Marketing

Tunç Genç’s dream becomes real with Turkcell 5g – Turkcell

My Gem Inside – Turkcell

Smile Social Benefit Platform – Turkcell

Whiz Kids Project – Turkcell

Best Short-Term Loyalty Initiative

“Handy at Home” – BP Europe / Motisha / Boost Loyalty

Der große emoji® Sammelspaß – ALDI SÜD and ALDI Nord Germany / Boost Group

emoji® Conquers Switzerland for the Third Time – COOP Switzerland / Boost Group

Super Foodies, an eco-sustainable way to have fun with content – Esselunga / Boost Italia

Creating a healthy tomorrow for Australian kids – Coles / BrandLoyalty

Star Wars conquers Europe in a unique loyalty programme – Kaufland / BrandLoyalty

Little Checkers: Building Customer Loyalty Brick by Brick – UNGA

Little Chefs: Connecting with children by adding more flavour to their life – UNGA

Orange & Stampix delight customers with personal photos! – Orange Belgium / Stampix

“Picture Your Next Destination”. Again. More sales and a higher ROI! – TravelCo Nordic

Best Long-Term Loyalty Initiative

proPoints -the European automotive B2B Coalition Programme – ZF Group / Loyalty Prime

La Place Extra’s just gets more rewarding with time – La Place / m-wise

Know Your IBM – IBM / Motivforce

STC Qitaf Loyalty Programme, the largest loyalty programme in KSA! – Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Senyapdiye – Turkcell

Platinum Black – Turkcell

Locking in Loyalty – Dentsply Sirona Rewards / Stream