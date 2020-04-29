Finding reasons to be cheerful

End of the centre seat

Its great to applaud the good stuff during a world pandemic. There is of course Captain Tom – happy 100th birthday Sir – who has raised £26m for the NHS and counting; there is Virgin Atlantic blowing its trumpet that it is flying in PPP to our wonderful health service workers; there are the countless pictures on social media to make us smile, such as a little boy dancing in Pakistan. But the biggest social media news of the day has to be the celebration of the demise of the centre seat in an airplane – for the foreseeable future.

Middle seat nightmare

There are few things that are not missed by anyone, but this has to be one of them. What a crazy proposition to sandwich some poor soul between two other souls who are usually larger, and keen to take ownership of as much space as they possibly can – which is of course their right. The unlucky centre seater then has to play dodgems all flight to avoid feet, elbows and squishy bits flowing from the other seats. They suffer sighs when wanting to get up to stretch legs, food and drink is often spilt, and very soon cramp and aching shoulders set in.

But No More! Coronavirus has put paid to all that. If we ever get back to flying again, there will absolutely NOT be three or five people in an aircraft row. We will all be wonderfully spaced out and a degree more comfortable.

For the airlines of course, there is the small matter of revenue, and someone will have to foot the bill. That is a discussion for another day.

At least we are beginning to talk about the start of the end of Coronavirus, and how we will live in the new normal of tomorrow. There has to be something positive in that.