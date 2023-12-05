Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / Gen Z – largest consumer group in history, misunderstood, but they value rewards

Gen Z – largest consumer group in history, misunderstood, but they value rewards

Exclusive

New study throws some light on this discerning generation

A new study by Ath Power Consulting has identified that Gen Z has five top demands from businesses and brands and the list includes rewards

Gen Z is the largest consumer group in history — and, arguably, the most . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. What people really want from a loyalty programme – researchThe majority of consumers like loyalty programmes, belong to them and expect the concept to continue. But a growing number think that loyalty should give better rewards. Is this possible and how can greater satisfaction be achieved? Loyalty Magazine reports on the latest research form...
  2. Analysing the risks of change“If a business can manage to come through the pandemic, that is great. But it doesn’t mean change is no longer necessary. However, change in itself is fraught with dangers.” This was the starting point for a conversation with the team at Go Inspire about...
  3. South African survey shows increasing efficacy of loyaltySouth African survey proves indisputable value of loyalty programmes...
  4. Virgin Red launches in the US Cast your mind’s eye around the world and find a loyalty programme that exceeds working across 50 different brands while reaching 35 million customers. Virgin Red's US look Andrea Burchett, international and strategic development director of Virgin Red says she can’t think of one,...