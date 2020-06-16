Global audience takes part in The Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020

Record numbers of both entries and participants

Champagne corks were popping and celebrations were taking place across the world yesterday as the loyalty industry took part in the very special Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020 global party.

Covid-19 restrictions had prevented the event taking place in its normal venue of the Pavilion, Tower of London, but this was not allowed to dampen the excitement, or the loyalty industry’s enjoyment of the occasion.

“It was a really inclusive event that united the loyalty community,” said CEO of The Loyalty Magazine Awards Annich McIntosh. “People dressed up and shared images, so there was a party spirit, and the winners were truly outstanding.”

New this year, was explanations from judges as to why they had chosen particular winners. All commented on the extremely high standard, and how loyalty entries had reached a new level of excellence for 2020.

Chairman of the judges David Parker said: “Entrants surpassed themselves both in number and quality with some particularly memorable hard-fought categories where the narrowest of margins separated the winner. So, congratulations to those that won; you have done so against even stiffer competition this year.”

Special award for Personality/Organisation of the year

A special moment was the presentation of the Personality or Organisation of the Year 2020.

This was awarded to Steve Murrells, CEO of The Co-operative Group, the largest Co-op business in the UK. He accepted the award on behalf of his organisation and also for the wider Co-operative movement, which the judges felt was an appropriate award in this year of the pandemic as it covered the concept and the principles behind the creation of the Co-operative movement. These include caring for the community, charitable giving, addressing environmental concerns, and working together for mutual benefit.

Steve Murrells, CEO, the Co-operative Group

The Winners of The Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020

Loyalty Re-defined (Renamed for 2020)

WINNER: VOXI Drop – VOXI / TMW / Mando-Connect

Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty

WINNER: EdisonVille– Edison Energia / Advice Group

Best Customer Experience

WINNER: Pathé All Stars:Feel Like a Movie Star– Pathé / Magneds

Highly commended: GO Digital Sales Platform – Turkcell

Best Use of Technology – Customer facing or back-end

WINNER: Value Exchange to Drive Emotional Loyalty – Cheetah Digital

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Smile Social Benefit Platform – Turkcell

Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data

WINNER: Sun Savers Segmentation: Providing insight into our print customers –

News UK

Best Use of CRM (Customer Relationship Management)

WINNER: VeryMe Rewards from Vodafone UK– Vodafone / Mando-Connect

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Store Homework and Member Value Score Hackett / Collinson

Best Loyalty Industry Innovation

WINNER:PAYBACK GO: An innovative location-based service – PAYBACK

Best Use of Communications (including Social Media)

WINNER:Crowning a new Emperor as part of a majestic marketing campaign – Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Acquiring one million members in 12 months – Sky Germany / Loyalty Prime

Eco-loyalty Initiative of the Year

WINNER: Beautycycle –John Lewis

Best Loyalty Programme Marketing Campaign of the Year

WINNER: “No Excuses Day” – SCENE / Bond Brand Loyalty / Elemental

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Crowning a new Emperor as part of a majestic marketing campaign – Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab

Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Food Retail & Non-Food Retail

WINNER: Shell revolutionises the service station loyalty experience in China – Shell / Wunderman Thompson

Best Loyalty Programme of the Year Travel & Experiences

WINNER: Launch of Airline Agnostic Miles Accrual & Redemption – InterMiles

HIGHLY COMMENDED:Pathé All Stars: A new chapter for loyal film lovers – Pathé / Magneds

Re-named for 2020: Best Use of Mobile & Social

WINNER: Pathé All Stars: feel like a movie star – Pathé / Magneds

HIGHLY COMMENDED: VOXI Drop – VOXI / TMW / Mando-Connect

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Orange & Stampix delight customers with personal photos!

Orange Belgium / Stampix

Best New Loyalty Launch of the Year

WINNER: Crowning a new Emperor as part of a majestic marketing campaign – Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab

Best Coupon / Voucher Based Loyalty Programme – Virtual or Paper

WINNER: Real-time Geotargeting Notification Campaign – vouchercloud / Plot Projects

Best B2B Loyalty Programme

WINNER: Know Your IBM – IBM / Motivforce

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Linked to Loyalty

Whiz Kids Project – Turkcell

Best Short-Term Loyalty Initiative

WINNER: Orange & Stampix delight customers with personal photos! – Orange Belgium / Stampix

Best Long-Term Loyalty Initiative

WINNER: Know Your IBM – IBM / Motivforce

The Regional Awards

Central and Eastern Europe including Russia & Turkey

WINNER: Crowning a new Emperor as part of a majestic marketing campaign –Unser Ö-Bonus / DataLab

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Flipping loyalty on its head – Sky Germany / Loyalty Prime

Middle East & Africa

WINNER: wiiv Rewards, the first multi-partner loyalty programme in Mauritius – Wiiv Rewards / IBL Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: STC Qitaf Loyalty Programme – Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Western Europe

WINNER: Reinventing loyalty to habituate non-fuel forecourt visits – Shell Go+ / Wunderman Thomson

Asia including Australia, New Zealand, the Indian sub-continent & all areas East

WINNER: Using data science to increase loyal-tea at Chatime – Customology

The Americas

WINNER: Vans builds authentic connections and engages fans with personalised experiences – Vans / Cheeetah Digital

The 30 Under 40 list of Loyalty Royalty

Our 30 under 40 is a celebration of the incredible talent emerging and flourishing in our industry. These people are the lifeblood of the loyalty industry and truly deserve the title of Loyalty Royalty. The 30 Under 40 list has been running for three years, and each time we look at the entries we are blown away by the calibre of their achievements.

To view the very special list of 30 Under 40 high achievers in Loyalty, please download the Winners Edition of Loyalty Magazine (click on the front cover image on the home page of www.loyaltymagazine.com

or www.theloyaltymagazineawards.com)

