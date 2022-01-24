High profile brands point to growing importance of customer loyalty

The International Loyalty Awards organisers say the big names joining the roster of sponsors for 2022 prove the high value and importance placed on customer loyalty across all sectors.



Prime sponsor this year is Oracle which offers customers its Oracle Fusion Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, providing a connected suite of applications that goes beyond traditional CRM to help them create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships.



Second on the list as Platinum+ sponsor is SessionM, a Mastercard company which is a customer engagement and loyalty platform empowering the world’s most innovative brands to forge stronger and more profitable customer relationships.



Diamond sponsor is Cheetah Digital, a cross-channel customer engagement solution provider. Its Digital Customer Engagement Suite enables marketers to drive revenue and build lasting relationships, throughout the entire customer lifecycle.



Joining the sponsor roster for the first time as a Category Sponsor is Stream Loyalty. Their LoyaltyStream® software platform delivers a configurable solution guaranteed to drive customer growth, motivate retention and inspire acquisition.

Important dates: The closing date for entries to the International Loyalty Awards is February 14, 2022. The prestigious Gala Evening and Awards Ceremony takes place on June 14 2022 in London.



Date for the Awards Ceremony and Gala evening is June 14th at Old Billingsgate, London

