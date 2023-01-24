Inspirational program from an unexpected source

Eco-loyalty at its best from trainline

Every now and again a brand creates an inspirational campaign that makes this job worth doing and raises the bar for everyone else.

The one we are talking about today is from Trainline, and it happened like this:

Into my inbox came a message from Trainline, the UK train ticket booking system, that 12,646 pledges had been received. For what? we thought.

If you swap one plane or car journey for a train journey instead, you will cut your carbon footprint, says the text, and “we will plant a tree on your behalf”. So a double dose of being good to the planet.

Click on the box that urges you to ‘sign the pledge’ and you will be greeted by a range of well thought through and cleverly written messages.

“Taking the train instead of driving creates 70% less CO2”

I came by train because ……..train travel is 7x less polluting than planes. And because changing a journey to train is one of the single best things you can do to lower your carbon footprint.

I came by train because …… Melting ice is good for G&Ts but not for icecaps

And in signing the pledge – to take one train journey opposed to a plane or car journey, one gets to choose the reason, from the following.

I came by train because …..

better days

being lit is for influencers not forests

1.5 degrees

future generations

coastal cities are for people not fish

bleaching is for Hollywood smiles not coral

melting ice is good for G&Ts not icecaps

we have so much to lose and everything to gain

penguins shouldn’t be sunbathing

Earth is my home

I don’t want to commute in a canoe

there is no planet B

the Earth is worth it

I give a £$*% about CO2

record-breaking heatwaves

I won’t stick my head in the sand

extreme weather

I want the Earth to heal

£$*% climate change

I don’t want to be a dinosaur

the climate won’t un-change itself

it’s getting hot in here

I sunburn easily

I owe it to Mother Nature

I like the seasons as they are

icecaps should be cool

So we at Loyalty Magazine are pledged (‘we choose the penguins shouldn’t be sunbathing’ and ‘I want the earth to heal’, plus ‘Earth is my home’ and ‘the earth is worth it.’

Don’t forget to put your choices on social media and @loyaltymagazine.

And if you are talking to the folk at Trainline, tell them to enter the International Loyalty Awards. They only have another week until the February 1 deadline, but they really should give it a go, especially in the Eco-Loyalty category.

Well done so far Trainline.