International Loyalty Awards – and the winners are …

It is only a matter of days until the results will be announced of the 2022 International Loyalty Awards. At a splendid gala evening at Old Billingsgate on the banks of the Thames, loyalty professionals, brands and providers will gather to celebrate what has been a tremendous year for loyalty. With a total of 24 categories, there is much to compete for, and many highly respected brands from across the globe are included in the list of finalists.

As well as the individual categories, there are also the important Regional Categories to win.

There is no direct route for entry into the regional awards. Entrants across all categories are automatically considered for the regional awards (for the specific geographical regions within which they operate):

Western Europe;

Central and Eastern Europe including Turkey;

Middle East and Africa;

Asia including Australia, New Zealand, the Indian sub-continent and all areas East;

The Americas, including Alaska, Canada, North, Central and South America and the surrounding islands and territories.

Each award has been won by the organisation or brand that was able to show how they have operated the most innovative and exciting loyalty programme within their region.

Download the Finalists Report from Loyalty Magazine with descriptions or visit www.internationalloyaltyawards.com for the full list of finalists.