International Loyalty Awards finalists 2024 announced

Big surprises in list as event expands with move to Dubai; full list of finalists
The International Loyalty Awards list of finalists has been announced with a fascinating mix of new names interspersed among the old favourites.
New owners and managers of the International Loyalty Awards, Eileen McGuiness and Marian Kelly commented that the expansion and move to Dubai for the awards had attracted attention from a number of companies not previously entering the competition and from all regions of the world. This includes an increased number of African entries, including Africa Bank and TFG Africa, plus an increased number from the Middle East, the Indian sub-continent and from further into the Asia Pacific region.
As always, the international loyalty companies are well represented with the number of FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brands again featuring heavily.
There are categories that are particularly popular, giving the shortlisting judges the difficult task of reducing the numbers down to a maximum of ten entries per categories.
Marian Kelly and Eileen McGuiness said: Each year we notice trends and this year we have been struck by how many new programs are represented, together with a very large number that are completely revamping their loyalty offerings. What is clear is that the concept of customer loyalty is definitely not standing still.
Key trends from the entries for 2024
- Brand are prioritising a deeper understanding of individual preferences and needs. Customer-centricity has become core to the evolution of loyalty programs with really powerful submissions across the Best use of customer analytics to enhance loyalty.
- Best use of technology; Judging this category will be no easy task with entries using technology in really imaginative and clever ways to bring enhance value and differentiation to customers. The focus is on predictive analytics with the enabling AI, to drive exciting propositions.
- Best use of Gamification entries were at a record high across the industry key sectors from retail to travel with a strong line of contenders now competing for the winners slot . Entries under this category have really made waves over the years, and continue to add innovative exciting, gamified features to their programs to leverage game theory to increase loyalty member engagement.
- Mobile Payments: The rise of mobile payment experienced in 2023 still continue is upwards trajectory and we have seen introduction of digital wallets in a number of programs to help reduce friction and create seamless experiences for their customers.
- Best Eco-loyalty Initiative: The introduction of green loyalty continues its popularity upswing. Many entries are prioritising sustainable practices to drive loyalty. Some really interesting Finalists under this category for 2024.
- Best Loyalty program with B2B (business to business): Another record under this category has been achieved with the largest number of B2B entries since the launch of the ILA. B2B loyalty programs have emerged as a game-changer for industries such as FMCG, Resellers, financial services, food and beverages (F&B) and many more. We have seen brands that has implemented loyalty programs tailored to B2B partners, has enhance partner engagement, strengthen relationships, and driven growth within their distribution networks.
The International Loyalty Awards gala evening will be held on April 23, in association with the Loyalty Connect Global event to be held on April 23 and 24 in Dubai.
For more information on how to book your tables for the gala evening go to www.internationalloyaltyawards.com
The list of Finalists for the International Loyalty Awards 2024
Category: Loyalty Re-Defined
African Bank – Audacious Rewards
ALEXBANK – ALEXPOINTS with Dsquares
Avanti West Coast – Club Avanti with Havas Helia
Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – EmCan Loyalty Program
Hungry Jack’s – Hungry Jack’s UNO Wild Jackpot with TLC Worldwide
Kaufland – Kaufland Card
Saudia Airlines – ALFursan Saudia Airlines with Comarch
Tata Group – Tata Neu Pass with Capillary Technologies
TFG Africa – TFG Rewards
YouTube – YouTube High Five with TLC Worldwide
Category: – Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty
Asda – Asda Rewards with Eagle Eye & Odicci
Discovery Vitality – Vitality Active Rewards
First Abu Dhabi Bank – FAB Rewards – Games
Flying Tiger Copenhagen – Flying Tiger Copenhagen App with Advice Group
Karaca – Play&Win
Miles & More – My Challenge with TRACK GmbH
MOL Group – MOL Move / Badge Collection
Nordic Spirit – Club 64 with TLC Worldwide
Pegasus Airlines – Pegasus BolBol
Vodafone Group – Happy
Category:- Best Customer Experience
e.l.f. (eyes, lips, face) – e.l.f. Beauty Squad with Oracle CrowdTwist
Flying Tiger Copenhagen – Flying Tiger Copenhagen App with Advice Group
Hongkong Land – Bespoke Rewards with Antavo Loyalty Cloud
Lavazza – Omnichannel Loyalty Program Piacere Lavazzo with Kettydo+ Srl
Radisson Hotel Group – Radisson Rewards
Category:- Best Use of Technology
Brakes Bros Ltd (a Sysco Company) – My Brakes Rewards with Carltonone
e.l.f. (eyes, lips, face) – e.l.f. Beauty Squad with Oracle CrowdTwist
Etihad Airways – Etihad Guest with Comarch
First National Bank (FNB) – eBucks Rewards
Iren Gas Luce e Servizi – Be Iren with Advice Group
Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards
Shoprite X – Xtra Savings
TFG Africa – TFG Rewards
The 1 – Unlocking the Power of Martech for Enhanced ROI
Woolworths Group – Everyday Extra from Everyday Rewards with Eagle Eye
Category:- Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data
Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat Group) – Smiles UAE
Iren Gas Luce e Servizi – Be Iren with Advice Group
Karaca – KaracaLove
Miles & More – My Challenge with TRACK GmbH
MOL Group – MOL Move / Badge Collection
Myer – The Power of AI Predictive Intelligence in MYER one’s Success Story
Nahdi Pharmacy – Nuhdeek Rewards
Shell Asia – Shell In-Life Program with Capillary Technologies
Shoprite X – Xtra Savings
Vodafone Group – Happy
Category:- Best Loyalty Industry Innovation
Majid Al Futtaim – Share with BBD Perfect Storm
Myer – ONE by MYER One – Elevating the Art of Connection
Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards
Vodafone Group – Happy
YPF S.A. – YPF ServiClub with Comarch
Category:- Best Eco-loyalty Initiative
ADNOC Distribution – ADNOC Rewards
First Abu Dhabi Bank – FAB Rewards with Collinson Group
GHA Discovery – GHA Discovery Green Collection
PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad – Mesra Rewards
Raiffeisen Bank of Romania – Raiffeisen Smart Market with Collinson Group
Category:- Best Loyalty Program Marketing Campaign including Best Use of Communications
Aurora Multimarket Chain – The Way to Victory Loyalty Campaign with Art Nation Loyalty
Global Poin Indonesia – GetPlus – Year End Salebration (YES) campaign with Antavo Loyalty Cloud
IAG Loyalty and American Express – There’s a Little Holiday in the Things you Buy with Uncommon
Creative Studio
ITA Airways’ – Volare
Karaca – NextGen CustoMation
Myer – Myer One – Celebrating 20 Rewarding Years
PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad – Mesra Rewards
Saudia Airlines – ALFursan Saudia Airlines with Comarch
Tata Group – Tata Neu Rewards League with Capillary Technologies
Turkcell – Turkcell Gonul Bagi Project
Category:- Best Loyalty Program – Food Retail & Non Food Retail
9-1-1 Pharmacy Chain – JOYKIS Loyalty Campaign with Art Nation Loyalty
Alshaya – Aura with Comarch
Apparel Group – Club Apparel
Bath & Body Works – My Bath & Body Works Rewards with Bond Brand Loyalty
Jaspal Public Company Limited – JPS Club with Capillary Technologies
McDonald’s – MyMcDonald’s with TRACK GmbH
Modanisa – MyModanisa with Antavo Loyalty Cloud
Shoprite X – Xtra Savings
Woolworths Group – Everyday Extra from Everyday Rewards with Eagle Eye
Zoetis Animal Health – Zoetis Rewards with Stamp Loyalty
Category:- Best Loyalty Initiative within Travel
Avanti West Coast – Club Avanti with Havas Helia
Avios – Avios-Only Flights
Azul Brazilian Airlines – TudoAzul Loyalty Program with Comarch
First National Bank (FNB) – eBucks Rewards
Saudia Airlines – ALFursan Saudia Airlines with Comarch
Category:- Best Loyalty Initiative within Leisure, Experience & Entertainment
Azul Brazilian Airlines – TudoAzul Loyalty Program with Comarch
Bergzeit – Bergzeit Club with Antavo Loyalty Cloud
Etihad Airways – Etihad Guest with Comarch
Turkcell – TV+ Open Air Cinema
Vietnam Airlines – Lotusmiles with Comarch
Category:- Best Loyalty Launch or Initiative of 2024
ADNOC Distribution – ADNOC Rewards
Alshaya – Aura with Comarch
Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – EmCan Loyalty Program
Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat Group) – Smiles UAE
Eurostar – Club Eurostar with Collision Group
Home Hardware – Scene+ with Bond Brand Loyalty
LOEB – LOEB Club with Bonus Card
Nectar 360 – Nectar eShops
Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards
Shoprite X – Xtra Savings
Category:- Best B2B Loyalty Program
Ardex Group UK – GivBax Rewards with White Label Loyalty
Brakes Bros Ltd (a Sysco Company) – My Brakes Rewards with Carltonone
Budweiser – Bud4Trade with BigCity Promotions
Daikin – Heart Daikin with TLC Worldwide
ExxonMobil – Mobilawy Traders with Dsquares
Ferrero – Ferrero’s Challenge with TLC Worldwide
Four Seasons – Travel Advisor Recognition By Four Seasons with Bond Brand Loyalty
Ipiranga – Ipiranga Top with Valuenet
Turkcell – IsTurkcell Plus
Worldpay (UK) Ltd – Worldpay Rewards
Category:- Best Loyalty/Benefits in a Financial Product
Credit Agricole Egypt – Happy Points with Dsquares
First National Bank (FNB) – eBucks Rewards
Qatar Islamic Bank – ABSHER Rewards with Giift
Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards
YesRewards by ENOC – Yes CBD Credit Card
Category:- Best Social (CSR) Initiative linked to Loyalty
Aurora Multimarket Chain – The Way to Victory Loyalty Campaign with Art Nation Loyalty
Brakes Bros Ltd (a Sysco Company) – My Brakes Rewards with Carltonone
Chinachem Group – CCG Hearts with Ogilvy
Discovery Vitality – Discovery Vitality
Iren Gas Luce e Servizi – Be Iren with Advice Group
KoçAilem – KoçAilem Blood Bank Platform
Mondelez: Cadbury – Cadbury Dairy Milk Night Shifters with Dsquares
The Warehouse Group – MarketClub with Eagle Eye
Turkcell – Turkcell Gonul Bagi Project
Vietnam Airlines – Lotusmiles with Comarch
Category:- Best Short Term Loyalty Initiative
African Bank – Audacious Rewards
KoçAilem – KoçAilem Seasonal Campaigns
Miles & More – My Challenge with TRACK GmbH
MOL Group – MOL Move / Badge Collection
Nahdi Pharmacy – Nuhdeek Rewards
Old Mutual – Old Mutual Rewards
Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards
Shell Asia – Shell Vpower Program with Capillary Technologies
Tata Group – Tata Neu Rewards League with Capillary Technologies
TFG Africa – TFG Rewards
Category:- Best Long Term Loyalty Program
Coca Cola – Big Time Bonanza with TLC Worldwide
First National Bank (FNB) – eBucks Rewards
Iren Gas Luce e Servizi – Be Iren with Advice Group
Lidl – Lidl Plus GB with Mando-Connect
LuisaViaRoma – LVR Privilege with Antavo Loyalty Cloud
Majid Al Futtaim – Share with BBD Perfect Storm
Myer – Myer One – Celebrating 20 Rewarding Years
Shoprite X – Xtra Savings
TFG Africa – TFG Rewards
Zumiez – The Stash with Oracle CrowdTwist