International Loyalty Awards finalists 2024 announced

Big surprises in list as event expands with move to Dubai; full list of finalists

The International Loyalty Awards list of finalists has been announced with a fascinating mix of new names interspersed among the old favourites.

New owners and managers of the International Loyalty Awards, Eileen McGuiness and Marian Kelly commented that the expansion and move to Dubai for the awards had attracted attention from a number of companies not previously entering the competition and from all regions of the world. This includes an increased number of African entries, including Africa Bank and TFG Africa, plus an increased number from the Middle East, the Indian sub-continent and from further into the Asia Pacific region.

As always, the international loyalty companies are well represented with the number of FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brands again featuring heavily.

There are categories that are particularly popular, giving the shortlisting judges the difficult task of reducing the numbers down to a maximum of ten entries per categories.

Marian Kelly and Eileen McGuiness said: Each year we notice trends and this year we have been struck by how many new programs are represented, together with a very large number that are completely revamping their loyalty offerings. What is clear is that the concept of customer loyalty is definitely not standing still.

Key trends from the entries for 2024

Brand are prioritising a deeper understanding of individual preferences and needs. Customer-centricity has become core to the evolution of loyalty programs with really powerful submissions across the Best use of customer analytics to enhance loyalty.

B est use of technology ; Judging this category will be no easy task with entries using technology in really imaginative and clever ways to bring enhance value and differentiation to customers. The focus is on predictive analytics with the enabling AI, to drive exciting propositions.

; Judging this category will be no easy task with entries using technology in really imaginative and clever ways to bring enhance value and differentiation to customers. The focus is on predictive analytics with the enabling AI, to drive exciting propositions. B est use of Gamification entries were at a record high across the industry key sectors from retail to travel with a strong line of contenders now competing for the winners slot . Entries under this category have really made waves over the years, and continue to add innovative exciting, gamified features to their programs to leverage game theory to increase loyalty member engagement.

entries were at a record high across the industry key sectors from retail to travel with a strong line of contenders now competing for the winners slot . Entries under this category have really made waves over the years, and continue to add innovative exciting, gamified features to their programs to leverage game theory to increase loyalty member engagement. Mobile Payments : The rise of mobile payment experienced in 2023 still continue is upwards trajectory and we have seen introduction of digital wallets in a number of programs to help reduce friction and create seamless experiences for their customers.

: The rise of mobile payment experienced in 2023 still continue is upwards trajectory and we have seen introduction of digital wallets in a number of programs to help reduce friction and create seamless experiences for their customers. Best Eco-loyalty Initiative : The introduction of green loyalty continues its popularity upswing. Many entries are prioritising sustainable practices to drive loyalty. Some really interesting Finalists under this category for 2024.

: The introduction of green loyalty continues its popularity upswing. Many entries are prioritising sustainable practices to drive loyalty. Some really interesting Finalists under this category for 2024. Best Loyalty program with B2B (business to business): Another record under this category has been achieved with the largest number of B2B entries since the launch of the ILA. B2B loyalty programs have emerged as a game-changer for industries such as FMCG, Resellers, financial services, food and beverages (F&B) and many more. We have seen brands that has implemented loyalty programs tailored to B2B partners, has enhance partner engagement, strengthen relationships, and driven growth within their distribution networks.

The International Loyalty Awards gala evening will be held on April 23, in association with the Loyalty Connect Global event to be held on April 23 and 24 in Dubai.

The list of Finalists for the International Loyalty Awards 2024

Category: Loyalty Re-Defined

African Bank – Audacious Rewards

ALEXBANK – ALEXPOINTS with Dsquares

Avanti West Coast – Club Avanti with Havas Helia

Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – EmCan Loyalty Program

Hungry Jack’s – Hungry Jack’s UNO Wild Jackpot with TLC Worldwide

Kaufland – Kaufland Card

Saudia Airlines – ALFursan Saudia Airlines with Comarch

Tata Group – Tata Neu Pass with Capillary Technologies

TFG Africa – TFG Rewards

YouTube – YouTube High Five with TLC Worldwide

Category: – Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty

Asda – Asda Rewards with Eagle Eye & Odicci

Discovery Vitality – Vitality Active Rewards

First Abu Dhabi Bank – FAB Rewards – Games

Flying Tiger Copenhagen – Flying Tiger Copenhagen App with Advice Group

Karaca – Play&Win

Miles & More – My Challenge with TRACK GmbH

MOL Group – MOL Move / Badge Collection

Nordic Spirit – Club 64 with TLC Worldwide

Pegasus Airlines – Pegasus BolBol

Vodafone Group – Happy

Category:- Best Customer Experience

e.l.f. (eyes, lips, face) – e.l.f. Beauty Squad with Oracle CrowdTwist

Flying Tiger Copenhagen – Flying Tiger Copenhagen App with Advice Group

Hongkong Land – Bespoke Rewards with Antavo Loyalty Cloud

Lavazza – Omnichannel Loyalty Program Piacere Lavazzo with Kettydo+ Srl

Radisson Hotel Group – Radisson Rewards

Category:- Best Use of Technology

Brakes Bros Ltd (a Sysco Company) – My Brakes Rewards with Carltonone

e.l.f. (eyes, lips, face) – e.l.f. Beauty Squad with Oracle CrowdTwist

Etihad Airways – Etihad Guest with Comarch

First National Bank (FNB) – eBucks Rewards

Iren Gas Luce e Servizi – Be Iren with Advice Group

Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards

Shoprite X – Xtra Savings

TFG Africa – TFG Rewards

The 1 – Unlocking the Power of Martech for Enhanced ROI

Woolworths Group – Everyday Extra from Everyday Rewards with Eagle Eye

Category:- Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat Group) – Smiles UAE

Iren Gas Luce e Servizi – Be Iren with Advice Group

Karaca – KaracaLove

Miles & More – My Challenge with TRACK GmbH

MOL Group – MOL Move / Badge Collection

Myer – The Power of AI Predictive Intelligence in MYER one’s Success Story

Nahdi Pharmacy – Nuhdeek Rewards

Shell Asia – Shell In-Life Program with Capillary Technologies

Shoprite X – Xtra Savings

Vodafone Group – Happy

Category:- Best Loyalty Industry Innovation

Majid Al Futtaim – Share with BBD Perfect Storm

Myer – ONE by MYER One – Elevating the Art of Connection

Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards

Vodafone Group – Happy

YPF S.A. – YPF ServiClub with Comarch

Category:- Best Eco-loyalty Initiative

ADNOC Distribution – ADNOC Rewards

First Abu Dhabi Bank – FAB Rewards with Collinson Group

GHA Discovery – GHA Discovery Green Collection

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad – Mesra Rewards

Raiffeisen Bank of Romania – Raiffeisen Smart Market with Collinson Group

Category:- Best Loyalty Program Marketing Campaign including Best Use of Communications

Aurora Multimarket Chain – The Way to Victory Loyalty Campaign with Art Nation Loyalty

Global Poin Indonesia – GetPlus – Year End Salebration (YES) campaign with Antavo Loyalty Cloud

IAG Loyalty and American Express – There’s a Little Holiday in the Things you Buy with Uncommon

ITA Airways’ – Volare

Karaca – NextGen CustoMation

Myer – Myer One – Celebrating 20 Rewarding Years

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad – Mesra Rewards

Saudia Airlines – ALFursan Saudia Airlines with Comarch

Tata Group – Tata Neu Rewards League with Capillary Technologies

Turkcell – Turkcell Gonul Bagi Project

Category:- Best Loyalty Program – Food Retail & Non Food Retail

9-1-1 Pharmacy Chain – JOYKIS Loyalty Campaign with Art Nation Loyalty

Alshaya – Aura with Comarch

Apparel Group – Club Apparel

Bath & Body Works – My Bath & Body Works Rewards with Bond Brand Loyalty

Jaspal Public Company Limited – JPS Club with Capillary Technologies

McDonald’s – MyMcDonald’s with TRACK GmbH

Modanisa – MyModanisa with Antavo Loyalty Cloud

Shoprite X – Xtra Savings

Woolworths Group – Everyday Extra from Everyday Rewards with Eagle Eye

Zoetis Animal Health – Zoetis Rewards with Stamp Loyalty

Category:- Best Loyalty Initiative within Travel

Avanti West Coast – Club Avanti with Havas Helia

Avios – Avios-Only Flights

Azul Brazilian Airlines – TudoAzul Loyalty Program with Comarch

First National Bank (FNB) – eBucks Rewards

Saudia Airlines – ALFursan Saudia Airlines with Comarch

Category:- Best Loyalty Initiative within Leisure, Experience & Entertainment

Azul Brazilian Airlines – TudoAzul Loyalty Program with Comarch

Bergzeit – Bergzeit Club with Antavo Loyalty Cloud

Etihad Airways – Etihad Guest with Comarch

Turkcell – TV+ Open Air Cinema

Vietnam Airlines – Lotusmiles with Comarch

Category:- Best Loyalty Launch or Initiative of 2024

ADNOC Distribution – ADNOC Rewards

Alshaya – Aura with Comarch

Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – EmCan Loyalty Program

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat Group) – Smiles UAE

Eurostar – Club Eurostar with Collision Group

Home Hardware – Scene+ with Bond Brand Loyalty

LOEB – LOEB Club with Bonus Card

Nectar 360 – Nectar eShops

Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards

Shoprite X – Xtra Savings

Category:- Best B2B Loyalty Program

Ardex Group UK – GivBax Rewards with White Label Loyalty

Brakes Bros Ltd (a Sysco Company) – My Brakes Rewards with Carltonone

Budweiser – Bud4Trade with BigCity Promotions

Daikin – Heart Daikin with TLC Worldwide

ExxonMobil – Mobilawy Traders with Dsquares

Ferrero – Ferrero’s Challenge with TLC Worldwide

Four Seasons – Travel Advisor Recognition By Four Seasons with Bond Brand Loyalty

Ipiranga – Ipiranga Top with Valuenet

Turkcell – IsTurkcell Plus

Worldpay (UK) Ltd – Worldpay Rewards

Category:- Best Loyalty/Benefits in a Financial Product

Credit Agricole Egypt – Happy Points with Dsquares

First National Bank (FNB) – eBucks Rewards

Qatar Islamic Bank – ABSHER Rewards with Giift

Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards

YesRewards by ENOC – Yes CBD Credit Card

Category:- Best Social (CSR) Initiative linked to Loyalty

Aurora Multimarket Chain – The Way to Victory Loyalty Campaign with Art Nation Loyalty

Brakes Bros Ltd (a Sysco Company) – My Brakes Rewards with Carltonone

Chinachem Group – CCG Hearts with Ogilvy

Discovery Vitality – Discovery Vitality

Iren Gas Luce e Servizi – Be Iren with Advice Group

KoçAilem – KoçAilem Blood Bank Platform

Mondelez: Cadbury – Cadbury Dairy Milk Night Shifters with Dsquares

The Warehouse Group – MarketClub with Eagle Eye

Turkcell – Turkcell Gonul Bagi Project

Vietnam Airlines – Lotusmiles with Comarch

Category:- Best Short Term Loyalty Initiative

African Bank – Audacious Rewards

KoçAilem – KoçAilem Seasonal Campaigns

Miles & More – My Challenge with TRACK GmbH

MOL Group – MOL Move / Badge Collection

Nahdi Pharmacy – Nuhdeek Rewards

Old Mutual – Old Mutual Rewards

Royal Bank of Canada – Avion Rewards

Shell Asia – Shell Vpower Program with Capillary Technologies

Tata Group – Tata Neu Rewards League with Capillary Technologies

TFG Africa – TFG Rewards

Category:- Best Long Term Loyalty Program

Coca Cola – Big Time Bonanza with TLC Worldwide

First National Bank (FNB) – eBucks Rewards

Iren Gas Luce e Servizi – Be Iren with Advice Group

Lidl – Lidl Plus GB with Mando-Connect

LuisaViaRoma – LVR Privilege with Antavo Loyalty Cloud

Majid Al Futtaim – Share with BBD Perfect Storm

Myer – Myer One – Celebrating 20 Rewarding Years

Shoprite X – Xtra Savings

TFG Africa – TFG Rewards

Zumiez – The Stash with Oracle CrowdTwist

