International Loyalty Awards gala evening nearly here

International Loyalty Awards

Don’t miss the Loyalty networking event of the year

Loyalty professionals and International brands have begun their journeys to London from all corners of the globe for the 2023 International Loyalty Awards gala evening.

This year’s list of finalists puts an unparalleled lens on the dynamism, creativity and fresh thinking that is keeping Loyalty top of mind both for brands, and crucially, their customers.

This year the focus is on following the trends, and the Winners’ Edition of Loyalty Magazine, available in print form only to attendees of the gala evening, but available to download from this website (from midnight on Tuesday, June 13th) contains much learning from those loyalty programs at the top of their game.

As well as the Individual category winners, the International Loyalty Awards will also be celebrating the five Regional Award winners, the 30 Under 40 loyalty stars and the Personality of the Year.

This is a lot to miss, so make sure you have a seat on Tuesday at the biggest Loyalty Party in the world. There are not many occasions when the world’s Loyalty industry gets together in one room, but this is one of them.

International Loyalty Awards 2023, Tuesday, June 13th, Old Billingsgate, London

