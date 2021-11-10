International Loyalty Awards launch

New name, new energy, new categories

The International Loyalty Awards 2022 entries are now open.

The Loyalty Magazine Awards has rebranded for 2022 as the International Loyalty Awards to equal their global reputation

The International Loyalty Awards 2022 will be celebrating the world’s most innovative and memorable loyalty initiatives from across six continents. The awards recognise brands that are building lasting and profitable customer relationships and bring together the global leaders of loyalty, to celebrate innovation, creativity and sheer brilliance.

While the name has changed, there is much that remains the same, including the integrity of the awards, the high standard of judging and the Wow factor of the fabulous gala evening. In 2022 this will be at Old Billingsgate, on the bank of the Thames, with cocktails looking out over iconic London.

What has been achieved by the Loyalty Awards so far:

√ Its reputation as the only truly global loyalty awards, with a geographical reach of 86 countries and growing

√ To win an International Loyalty Award remains one of the most coveted achievements in our industry

√ The Gala evening in London on June 14, the biggest and most exciting party in loyalty

√ The impressive list of participating brands from all corners of the globe grows each year

√ The high level of expertise from the experienced international judges

√ The degree of authenticity and transparency of the judging process

√ 30 Under 40 list of Loyalty Royalty crowned every year

Is 2022 YOUR year?

For the past 10 years entries to the Loyalty Awards have demonstrated the ability of the loyalty industry to show innovation, fresh thinking and creativity. Using technology, customer loyalty initiatives can be exciting, interesting and beneficial to all parties.

This much hasn’t changed, but the Covid pandemic may well have highlighted exactly which companies have done this superbly well, in difficult times, and which have positioned themselves to accelerate out of the starting gates now the worst of the pandemic is over.

Many in the loyalty business have been working hard revamping, re-imagining and creating new loyalty initiatives ready for the big reopening. Now is probably the time to begin writing that entry if you are one of these.

Once completed, the entry process must be completed online at www.internationalloyaltyawards.com where the Call for Entries booklet can be download so you have all the information you need, including descriptions of the categories and the the deadline dates.

In addition, there is plenty of advice at www.internationalloyaltyawards.com about How to enter, What to enter and How to win an award!

Don’t forget the deadline of February 14th for entries. But why wait? Start writing straight away.

New this year is the Employee of the Year Award, new criteria for the Financial Services category and because of the pandemic, we have changed the criteria to cover two full years instead of the usual one.

Everything else you need to know is in the booklet and on the website.

If you have any questions, contact info@internationalloyaltyawards.com

“The 2020 panel proved more than equal to the task of judging the entries via Zoom. It was an extremely insightful two days when these experts from across the world debated, discussed, argued – and eventually reached consensus!” Chairman of the judges, David Parker.