International Loyalty Awards launches for 2023 with a focus on customers

“The loyalty business is at the centre of customer communications and activity. It is the heart of every venture. It deserves to be recognised.“

Research and data are confirming and reconfirming that customers are turning to loyalty rewards to help them deal with rising prices amid difficult economic challenges.

So what better time to focus on what companies are doing for their customers?

International Loyalty Awards Entry Booklet. Entries close on February 1st, 2023

As the International Loyalty Awards 2023 open, with the Call for entries now available to download from www.internationalloyaltyawards.com there is a shout-out for those working on the innovative, the edgy, the extraordinary and the unexpected to rise to the challenge and enter.

Because, with customers turning their attention to loyalty, there is no better time to win one of the most prestigious awards in the world!

The International Loyalty Awards are equal to their global reputation and in 2023 will again be applauding, celebrating and highlighting all that is best in our wonderful, creative world.

If you take a look at the 2022 winners, you will see an impressive roster of some of the world’s most innovative companies. But we know you can do more, and that now is not the time to sit on your laurels.

So what do you need to know, and what has changed for 2023?

There are new criteria for the following categories:

Best Loyalty Initiative within Travel

Best Loyalty Initiative within Leisure, Experience & Entertainment and

A new definition for Best Loyalty/Benefits in a Financial Product

But there is a great deal that we are keeping the same, such as the integrity of the awards, the high standard of judging and the Wow factor of the fabulous gala evening with its international audience. We will be announcing the London venue soon 2023, but you can be sure it will be special.

What has been achieved by the Loyalty Awards so far:

Its reputation as the only truly global loyalty awards, with a geographical reach of 86 countries and growing.

To win an International Loyalty Award remains one of the most coveted achievements in our industry.

The Gala evening in London in June – the biggest and most exciting party in loyalty.

The impressive list of participating brands from all corners of the globe

The high level of expertise from the experienced international judges

The degree of authenticity and transparency of the judging process

30 Under 40 list of Loyalty Royalty crowned every year

2023 will be a ground breaking year, when loyalty steps up to the mark and responds to the needs of its member customers.

Annich McIntosh, founder of the International Loyalty Awards said: “For the past 11 years entries to the Loyalty Awards have demonstrated the ability of the loyalty industry to show innovation, fresh thinking and creativity. Using technology, customer loyalty initiatives can be exciting, interesting and beneficial to all parties. This year a great deal will be asked of customer loyalty programs and initiatives, but we know you will deliver.

“Many in the loyalty business have been working hard revamping, re-imagining and creating new loyalty initiatives ready for the big reopening after Covid. Now they are working to prove value and relevance to their challenged customers. And to prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that they are not boring!”

David Parker, chairman of the judges said: “2022 proved to be one of the most innovative years in the history of the Loyalty Awards, despite shutdowns and a pandemic. Now the industry has different challenges, but the task remains the same. To engage with and delight customers and above all to understand them. So the International Loyalty Awards judging team are getting prepared for an even higher standard of innovative entries and an even tougher judging process. We are ready for the challenge.”

So what do you have to do now?

First and foremost, visit www.internationalloyaltyawards.com where you will find all the information you need, and the downloadable Call for Entries. Then we suggest you start writing – and don’t wait until just before the February 1st deadline.

Once written, the entry process must be completed online at www.internationalloyaltyawards.com (where you can also download the Call for Entries booklet from. This is helpful because it contains all the information you need, including descriptions of the categories and the deadline dates.

If you have any questions, contact info@internationalloyaltyawards.com

