International Loyalty Awards leaves London for Dubai

For the first time in its 13 year history, the International Loyalty Awards Gala Evening will be held outside of London, UK. As part of its partnership with the Loyalty Connect Global conference and expo, the awards will be held instead in Dubai.

New owners of the International Loyalty Awards, and founders of the Loyalty Connect Global event are Marian Kelly and Eileen McGuiness who have been managing the awards for a number of years, and who will be familiar to most of those who have entered or attended in the past. They said: “We are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership in the global loyalty arena — the highly esteemed 2024 International Loyalty Awards and Loyalty Connect Global. This partnership amplifies our commitment to fostering collaboration, sharing insights, and propelling the loyalty ecosystem to new heights.

Founder of the International Loyalty Awards and editor of Loyalty Magazine Annich McIntosh said: “This is an extremely exciting development for the awards. They have been run by Eileen and Marian for the past two and a half years, and I know they are in safe hands. Everything about the awards will remain consistent. David Parker and his team of extremely experienced judges stays the same, and so do the rules and the structure of the awards. A huge proportion of the attendees of the Gala evening travel into the UK so a new, exciting venue, and the potential to include attendance of a major loyalty event will be very attractive. I wish the awards in their new home every success in 2024, and will be supporting them through coverage in Loyalty Magazine and by remaining an advisor, and member of the judging committee.

Incentive to attend – free entry to Loyalty Global

As part of this exciting partnership, all International Loyalty Award entrants will receive a free 2 day pass into Loyalty Connect Global for insights into the latest trends, innovations, advancement in customer loyalty and learn how to stay ahead of the competition.

New venue, new date – the same closing date for entries

DATE CHANGE – 24 APRIL 2024 – DUBAI

The 2024 International Loyalty Awards prestigious gala dinner, will now take place in Dubai on 24 April 2024 at the stunning waterfront location Madinat Jumeirah Resort, Dubai. The closing date for entry into the awards remains as 1 February 2024.

This means there is just under 1 month to get your entry, so it is time to download the entry criteria document here and visit page 8 to review the 4 steps to entry.

Loyalty Connect Global, together with the International Loyalty Awards, makes this the largest loyalty event in the world in 2024 and will undoubtedly set a new standard for excellence in the realm of loyalty.

Loyalty Connect Dubai 24, will connect global key brands, MarTech, SaaS and agencies that contribute to the global loyalty marketing industry over two days in Dubai. This is the only global event of its kind in the Loyalty industry which delivers a 2 day highly focused agenda leading the narrative of the loyalty industry, 40+ exhibitors showcasing the latest technology and innovations.

Loyalty Magazine will be reporting on all major announcements from both the International Loyalty Awards and the Loyalty Global event