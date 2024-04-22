Lessons from Dubai

It is possible to recover quickly when something unexpected happens

I flew to Dubai this weekend to take part in the International Loyalty Awards and the Loyalty Global Connect conference. I flew with Emirates, and because of the alarming news coverage of the apocalyptic floods, I really had no idea what to expect.

I packed twice – with emergency clothes in my carry on bag, hand sanitiser and anti-bacterial wipes in case of disease, and a wide range of attire and footwear.

Extremely attentive cabin crew made the flight a pleasure.

The flight over was remarkably calm. The flight attendants were unbelievably attentive, the seats had plenty of legroom (even in economy) and the pilot did everything a pilot should.

At Dubai airport, I expected chaos. After all, Dubai is now a major connection hub as well as a holiday destination. There was none, apart from a few piles of uncollected luggage, but not the 30,000 that were reported.

My overall impression was of cleanliness, sparkling shiny marble and the Dubai glitz that has turned this dessert state into one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

I haven’t yet ventured far, (too hot) but I saw no floods on route from the airport, and my view from the top floor of my hotel, over the eye-catching Museum of the Future, was one of busy highways, and dry streets. In fact I spotted grass being watered.

How Dubai has managed to turn round a major disaster so quickly is a mystery. I am sure there are areas still struggling, and the effect of the floods on water quality and health will need to be assessed.

But Dubai bathing beaches are rated some of the cleanest in the world, and it won’t want to lose that rating.

What lessons can be learnt from Dubai?

That the unexpected doesn’t have to remain a crisis if it is acted upon quickly enough, and this is true especially in loyalty. Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates admitted the week had been one of the toughest for Emirates operationally and the response had been “far from perfect, with long queues, mislaid baggage and shortages of refreshments. But at least he said sorry. The CEO of Emirates Paul Griffiths also apologised, but updated with a progress report. One of the biggest problems was staff and supplies not being able to reach the airport because of the flooded streets. This was a difficult problem to address.

The rainfall was the heaviest to fall in the UAE for 75 years, but neither executive used this as an excuse, and neither is Dubai, which is already in the process of reviewing its infrastructure. They have just got on with the task of making things better, as quickly as possible, and moving on.

So it is onward to the Loyalty Connect Global, with the build up towards the International Loyalty Awards Gala Evening on Wednesday.

There is lots to like in Dubai. I am staying at the 25Hours Hotel which is aimed very successfully at Gen Z, with individual and surprising design, masses of working space, a glorious pool and comfortable beds. Standards are high in this town.

First report from Loyalty Connect Global tomorrow at www.loyaltymagazine.com.

Conde Nast described the 25Hour One Central as follows “To experience the most un-Dubai hotel of Dubai hotels: edgy not glossy, design-led not Arabesque, and breaking boundaries with partnerships with the city’s coolest establishments and a playful, naughty dose of Euro cool.” It sums it up perfectly.