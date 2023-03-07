List of finalists announced for International Loyalty Awards 2023

State of the art technology combined with expertise from many different disciplines demonstrate the complexity of loyalty excellence

The list of finalists for the 2023 International Loyalty Awards have been released – and a very impressive list it is.

From all regions of the world they highlight the very best work in customer loyalty, utilising cutting edge technology while calling on experience and expertise from across the brand, including marketing, customer understanding, communication and gamification.

This requirement to bring in all competencies of a business is what makes loyalty such a special industry. Done well, it is at the heart of a business and is credited with the success of the brand.

This year – again – there has been a record number of entries, and the judges have been warned that the standard of finalists is very high indeed. Choosing the winners is going to be a very difficult task.

In the meantime, we celebrate the Finalists – those that have made it to the final judging round and given the number of entries, this in itself is something to be proud of. Every finalist is listed below by category and in alphabetical order.

For more information, please download the Finalists online edition. It contains descriptions of all the finalists and is a loyalty bible for excellence in the loyalty industry 2023.

Finalists (alphabetically) by Category

CATEGORY – Loyalty Redefined

Coccole Pampers – Pampers (Fater Spa) with KettyDo+ Srl

Electric Ireland Rewards – Electric Ireland with TLC Marketing UK

FordPass Rewards – Ford with Comarch

GHA Discovery – Global Hotel Alliance

KFC Rewards Arcade – KFC with RAPP & Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud

Lidl Plus – Lidl with Mando-Connect

MOL Move – MOL Group

Puntos Colombia (Grupo Éxito and Bancolombia) – Puntos Colombia with Comarch

Real-Time Loyalty – Woolworths Everyday Rewards – Woolworths with Eagle Eye

Shell Go+ – Shell Indonesia with Capillary Technologies

CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Industry Innovation

adiClub – adidas A.G.

Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada

Game Mania XP – Game Mania with m—wise

Globe Rewards – Globe with Comarch

Myer Australia – Driving New Customer and Revenue Growth Through Innovation – Myer Pty Ltd

Payment Loyalty – Payment Loyalty

Puntos Colombia (Grupo Éxito and Bancolombia) – Puntos Colombia with Comarch

Samsung Superstars (Learn & Earn) – Samsung Electronics Australia

SHARE Rewards – Majid Al Futtaim with BBD Perfect Storm

Tudo Azul – Azul Airlines with Comarch

CATEGORY – Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty

BONUS Rewards Programme Pilot – SKB Bank with White Label Loyalty

Cartão Continente – MC Sonae

Game Mania XP – Game Mania with m—wise

Germanos Loyalty Program – Germanos with Warply

Jotun Master Painter Gamification – Jotun with Capillary Technologies

La salute la sai? – Apoteca Natura S.p.A.

Samsung Learn & Earn – Samsung Electronics Australia with Stamp Loyalty Solutions

SN4IFUN – Snaitech SpA with Advice Group

VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone with Mando-Connect, Smart Media Tech and Story Lab

Winner Steps and Winner Routes – Platinum with Turkcell

CATEGORY -Best Customer Experience

1 Rewards – ENOC with Comarch

adiClub – adidas A.G.

Club Rip Curl – Rip Curl with Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud

EOLOxMe – EOLO SpA with Advice Group

Essent ‘Thuisvoordeel-programma’ (Home Benefit-program) – Essent with Touch Incentive

go4more – National Bank of Greece

MOL Move – MOL Group

RT Rewards – REDTAG with Capillary Technologies

Sentimentality – Karaca

STORE WITHOUT BARRIERS – Turkcell

CATEGORY – Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data

Asda Rewards: driving 1:1 omnichannel personalisation at scale – Asda

Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada

Cartão Continente – MC Sonae

Cosmote For You Loyalty Program – COSMOTE with Warply

Dobbies Club – Dobbies with Go Inspire Group

Myer Australia’s Transformative Customer Value Managment (CVM) Approach to Loyalty – Myer Pty Ltd

PrePaid Surprise – T-Mobile Netherlands with Velti

Shop For Free – Vishal Mega Mart with Capillary Technologies

The 1 insight : powerful customer data for better ROI – The 1

VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone with Mando-Connect, Smart Media Tech and Story Lab

CATEGORY – Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative

adiClub – adidas A.G.

Checkers Little Shop 3 – Checkers with UNGA

Countdown Bricks Farm – Countdown with UNGA

Eko Smile – EKO with Warply

EOLOxMe – EOLO SpA with Advice Group

go4more – National Bank of Greece

New World Little Garden – New World with UNGA

TELUS Rewards – TELUS

CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Program – Food Retail & Non Food Retail

Cosmote For You Loyalty Program – COSMOTE with Warply

Dobbies Club – Dobbies with Go Inspire Group

Inside Edge – BMW with Mando-Connect

KFC Rewards Arcade – KFC with RAPP & Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud

KoçAilem Market – Koç Holding

My Bath & Body Works Rewards – Bath & Body Works

myKiK – KiK with Datalab

Pret Perks & Coffee Subscription – Pret a Manger with Eagle Eye

Shop For Free – Vishal Mega Mart with Capillary Technology

The Maxol Loyalty App – Maxol

CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Programme Marketing Campaign

Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada

Be an evil Christmas genius – Avios with IAG Loyalty

Giving Big Brother fans the ultimate control with DStv Rewards – DStv Rewards with Ogilvy South Africa

Half Term Magic – Priority from O2 with tms

mokafaa – mokafaa

myKiK – KiK with DataLab

Old Mutual Rewards – Old Mutual

Puntos Colombia (Grupo Éxito and Bancolombia) – Puntos Colombia with Comarch

The 1 Central Company Limited – The 1

VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone with Mando-Connect & Ogilvy

CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Initiative within Travel

Avios Adoption – Qatar Airways Privilege Club – Qatar Airways & Avios with IAG Loyalty

Cabify Partnership Relaunch – Cabify with IAG Loyalty

Celebrity Rewards – Celebrity Cruises with Motivforce

GHA Discovery – Global Hotel Alliance

Tudo Azul – Azul Airlines with Comarch

CATEGORY – Best Short Term Loyalty Initiative

adiClub – adidas A.G.

Countdown Bricks Farm – Countdown with UNGA

Giving Big Brother fans the ultimate control with DStv Rewards – DStv Rewards with Ogilvy South Africa

Half Term Magic – Priority from O2 with tms

JOKR Wallet – JOKR with Talon.One

mybp app Loyalty Programme – BP with Warply

Open & Win – Orange Jordan – Orange Jordan with Comviva

Priceless – Mastercard Nederland with FCB Amsterdam

TFG Rewards – TFG

Tudo Azul – Azul Airlines with Comarch

CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Initiative within Leisure, Experience, Entertainment

Giving Big Brother fans the ultimate control with DStv Rewards – DStv Rewards with Ogilvy South Africa

KFC Rewards Arcade – KFC with RAPP & Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud

Marvel Insiders – Marvel (Comics & Films) with Oracle CrowdTwist

Scene+ – Scotiabank with Rethink

Starbucks® Rewards UK- Launching collect Stars however you pay – Starbucks(r) UK

The Coral Racing Club – Coral

The Pass – Australian Venue Co with Loyalty & Reward Co

Tickit Rewards – Dubai Holding with White Label Loyalty

CATEGORY – Best Use of Communications

adiClub – adidas A.G.

Barclays Avios Rewards – Barclays with IAG Loyalty

CustoMation – Karaca

Epsilon Loyalty Index – Epsilon

From Bath N’ Blast, To Unequalled Personalisation-At-Scale Across Millions of MYER one Communication – Myer Pty Ltd

“J-Club by Jameson” Loyalty Program – Jameson with Warply

go4more – National Bank of Greece

Sky Rewards – Sky Television New Zealand Limited with Quantum Jump

Starbucks® Rewards UK- Launching collect Stars however you pay – Starbucks(r) UK

The Remeha Giftcard Loyalty Campaign – Remeha with Touch Incentive

CATEGORY – Best B2B Loyalty Programme with

Celebrity Rewards – Celebrity Cruises with Motivforce

Device Club – Xl Axiata with Comarch

eRTM – Unilever Indonesia with Capillary Technologies

Kohler Gracious Living Club – Kohler

LEAP – Lenovo with Motivforce

Samsung + & Rewards Loyalty program – SAMSUNG with Warply

Samsung Learn & Earn – Samsung Electronics Australia with Stamp Loyalty Solutions

The BMN Club – BMN with Touch Incentive

The Remeha Giftcard Loyalty Campaign – Remeha with Touch Incentive

VeryMe Business Rewards – Vodafone with Mando-Connect

CATEGORY – Best Use of Technology

adiClub – adidas A.G.

Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada

eBucks Rewards – First National Bank

Eko Smile – EKO with Warply

go4more – National Bank of Greece

Honda Joy Club – Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Ltd with Colorgenics Marketing Services PVT Ltd

KFC Rewards Arcade – KFC UK & Ireland with Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud

Nojoom – Ooredoo

Payment Loyalty – Payment Loyalty

Raiffeisen Smart Market – Raiffeisen Bank of Romania with Collinson Group

CATEGORY – Best Loyalty/ Benefits in a Financial Product

1 Rewards – ENOC with Comarch

Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada

BCC Soci – GRUPPO BCC ICCREA with JAKALA s.p.a S.B. s.u.

Bilt Rewards – Bilt with Talon.One

eBucks Rewards – First National Bank

FAB Rewards- Rewarding in every way! – FAB Rewards

go4more – National Bank of Greece

IAG Loyalty Reward Program – British Airways with Valuedynamx

Raiffeisen Smart Market – Raiffeisen Bank of Romania with Collinson Group

Wesleyan Rewards – Wesleyan with White Label Loyalty

CATEGORY – Best Social (CSR) Initiative linked to Loyalty

adiClub – adidas A.G.

Donating Avios to BA Better World Community Fund supported causes – British Airways

Essent ‘Thuisvoordeel-programma’ (Home Benefit-program) – Essent with Touch Incentive

go4more – National Bank of Greece

KoçAilem Market – Koç Holding

Priceless – Mastercard Nederland with FCB Amsterdam

SHARE Rewards – Majid Al Futtaim with BBD Perfect Storm

TELUS Rewards – TELUS

TOMS Rewards – TOMS with Oracle CrowdTwist

VOXI Drop – VOXI with Mando-Connect

CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Launch or Initiative 2023

Asda Rewards – Asda with Eagle Eye

Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada

Avios Adoption – Qatar Airways Privilege Club – Qatar Airways & Avios with IAG Loyalty

EKO Smile – EKO (Helleniq Energy) with Comarch

MOL Move – MOL Group

myKiK – KiK with DataLab

Scene+ – Scotiabank with Rethink

The Maxol Loyalty App – Maxol

The Wine Flyer Launch – The Wine Flyer with IAG Loyalty

Winestax® stackable wine rack – Gall&Gall with BrandBase

CATEGORY – Best Long Term Loyalty Initiative

Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada

Blue Rewards – Al-Futtaim Group with Capillary Technologies

eBucks Rewards – First National Bank

Exxon Mobil Rewards+™Exxon Mobil with Comarch

Game Mania XP – Game Mania with m—wise

Globe Rewards – Globe with Comarch

Know Your IBM – IBM with Motivforce

PrePaid Surprise – T-Mobile Netherlands with Velti

SmartBuy – HDFC Bank with Reward360

The BMN Club – BMN with Touch Incentive

For more information about the International Loyalty Awards 2023 and to take part, either as a sponsor or an attendee email in the first instance: info@internationalloyaltyawards.com

Visit: www.internationalloyaltyawards.com