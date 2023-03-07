List of finalists announced for International Loyalty Awards 2023

State of the art technology combined with expertise from many different disciplines demonstrate the complexity of loyalty excellence
The list of finalists for the 2023 International Loyalty Awards have been released – and a very impressive list it is.
From all regions of the world they highlight the very best work in customer loyalty, utilising cutting edge technology while calling on experience and expertise from across the brand, including marketing, customer understanding, communication and gamification.
This requirement to bring in all competencies of a business is what makes loyalty such a special industry. Done well, it is at the heart of a business and is credited with the success of the brand.
This year – again – there has been a record number of entries, and the judges have been warned that the standard of finalists is very high indeed. Choosing the winners is going to be a very difficult task.
In the meantime, we celebrate the Finalists – those that have made it to the final judging round and given the number of entries, this in itself is something to be proud of. Every finalist is listed below by category and in alphabetical order.
For more information, please download the Finalists online edition. It contains descriptions of all the finalists and is a loyalty bible for excellence in the loyalty industry 2023.
Finalists (alphabetically) by Category
CATEGORY – Loyalty Redefined
Coccole Pampers – Pampers (Fater Spa) with KettyDo+ Srl
Electric Ireland Rewards – Electric Ireland with TLC Marketing UK
FordPass Rewards – Ford with Comarch
GHA Discovery – Global Hotel Alliance
KFC Rewards Arcade – KFC with RAPP & Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud
Lidl Plus – Lidl with Mando-Connect
MOL Move – MOL Group
Puntos Colombia (Grupo Éxito and Bancolombia) – Puntos Colombia with Comarch
Real-Time Loyalty – Woolworths Everyday Rewards – Woolworths with Eagle Eye
Shell Go+ – Shell Indonesia with Capillary Technologies
CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Industry Innovation
adiClub – adidas A.G.
Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada
Game Mania XP – Game Mania with m—wise
Globe Rewards – Globe with Comarch
Myer Australia – Driving New Customer and Revenue Growth Through Innovation – Myer Pty Ltd
Payment Loyalty – Payment Loyalty
Puntos Colombia (Grupo Éxito and Bancolombia) – Puntos Colombia with Comarch
Samsung Superstars (Learn & Earn) – Samsung Electronics Australia
SHARE Rewards – Majid Al Futtaim with BBD Perfect Storm
Tudo Azul – Azul Airlines with Comarch
CATEGORY – Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty
BONUS Rewards Programme Pilot – SKB Bank with White Label Loyalty
Cartão Continente – MC Sonae
Game Mania XP – Game Mania with m—wise
Germanos Loyalty Program – Germanos with Warply
Jotun Master Painter Gamification – Jotun with Capillary Technologies
La salute la sai? – Apoteca Natura S.p.A.
Samsung Learn & Earn – Samsung Electronics Australia with Stamp Loyalty Solutions
SN4IFUN – Snaitech SpA with Advice Group
VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone with Mando-Connect, Smart Media Tech and Story Lab
Winner Steps and Winner Routes – Platinum with Turkcell
CATEGORY -Best Customer Experience
1 Rewards – ENOC with Comarch
adiClub – adidas A.G.
Club Rip Curl – Rip Curl with Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud
EOLOxMe – EOLO SpA with Advice Group
Essent ‘Thuisvoordeel-programma’ (Home Benefit-program) – Essent with Touch Incentive
go4more – National Bank of Greece
MOL Move – MOL Group
RT Rewards – REDTAG with Capillary Technologies
Sentimentality – Karaca
STORE WITHOUT BARRIERS – Turkcell
CATEGORY – Best Use of Customer Analytics/Data
Asda Rewards: driving 1:1 omnichannel personalisation at scale – Asda
Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada
Cartão Continente – MC Sonae
Cosmote For You Loyalty Program – COSMOTE with Warply
Dobbies Club – Dobbies with Go Inspire Group
Myer Australia’s Transformative Customer Value Managment (CVM) Approach to Loyalty – Myer Pty Ltd
PrePaid Surprise – T-Mobile Netherlands with Velti
Shop For Free – Vishal Mega Mart with Capillary Technologies
The 1 insight : powerful customer data for better ROI – The 1
VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone with Mando-Connect, Smart Media Tech and Story Lab
CATEGORY – Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative
adiClub – adidas A.G.
Checkers Little Shop 3 – Checkers with UNGA
Countdown Bricks Farm – Countdown with UNGA
Eko Smile – EKO with Warply
EOLOxMe – EOLO SpA with Advice Group
go4more – National Bank of Greece
New World Little Garden – New World with UNGA
TELUS Rewards – TELUS
CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Program – Food Retail & Non Food Retail
Cosmote For You Loyalty Program – COSMOTE with Warply
Dobbies Club – Dobbies with Go Inspire Group
Inside Edge – BMW with Mando-Connect
KFC Rewards Arcade – KFC with RAPP & Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud
KoçAilem Market – Koç Holding
My Bath & Body Works Rewards – Bath & Body Works
myKiK – KiK with Datalab
Pret Perks & Coffee Subscription – Pret a Manger with Eagle Eye
Shop For Free – Vishal Mega Mart with Capillary Technology
The Maxol Loyalty App – Maxol
CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Programme Marketing Campaign
Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada
Be an evil Christmas genius – Avios with IAG Loyalty
Giving Big Brother fans the ultimate control with DStv Rewards – DStv Rewards with Ogilvy South Africa
Half Term Magic – Priority from O2 with tms
mokafaa – mokafaa
myKiK – KiK with DataLab
Old Mutual Rewards – Old Mutual
Puntos Colombia (Grupo Éxito and Bancolombia) – Puntos Colombia with Comarch
The 1 Central Company Limited – The 1
VeryMe Rewards – Vodafone with Mando-Connect & Ogilvy
CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Initiative within Travel
Avios Adoption – Qatar Airways Privilege Club – Qatar Airways & Avios with IAG Loyalty
Cabify Partnership Relaunch – Cabify with IAG Loyalty
Celebrity Rewards – Celebrity Cruises with Motivforce
GHA Discovery – Global Hotel Alliance
Tudo Azul – Azul Airlines with Comarch
CATEGORY – Best Short Term Loyalty Initiative
adiClub – adidas A.G.
Countdown Bricks Farm – Countdown with UNGA
Giving Big Brother fans the ultimate control with DStv Rewards – DStv Rewards with Ogilvy South Africa
Half Term Magic – Priority from O2 with tms
JOKR Wallet – JOKR with Talon.One
mybp app Loyalty Programme – BP with Warply
Open & Win – Orange Jordan – Orange Jordan with Comviva
Priceless – Mastercard Nederland with FCB Amsterdam
TFG Rewards – TFG
Tudo Azul – Azul Airlines with Comarch
CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Initiative within Leisure, Experience, Entertainment
Giving Big Brother fans the ultimate control with DStv Rewards – DStv Rewards with Ogilvy South Africa
KFC Rewards Arcade – KFC with RAPP & Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud
Marvel Insiders – Marvel (Comics & Films) with Oracle CrowdTwist
Scene+ – Scotiabank with Rethink
Starbucks® Rewards UK- Launching collect Stars however you pay – Starbucks(r) UK
The Coral Racing Club – Coral
The Pass – Australian Venue Co with Loyalty & Reward Co
Tickit Rewards – Dubai Holding with White Label Loyalty
CATEGORY – Best Use of Communications
adiClub – adidas A.G.
Barclays Avios Rewards – Barclays with IAG Loyalty
CustoMation – Karaca
Epsilon Loyalty Index – Epsilon
From Bath N’ Blast, To Unequalled Personalisation-At-Scale Across Millions of MYER one Communication – Myer Pty Ltd
“J-Club by Jameson” Loyalty Program – Jameson with Warply
go4more – National Bank of Greece
Sky Rewards – Sky Television New Zealand Limited with Quantum Jump
Starbucks® Rewards UK- Launching collect Stars however you pay – Starbucks(r) UK
The Remeha Giftcard Loyalty Campaign – Remeha with Touch Incentive
CATEGORY – Best B2B Loyalty Programme with
Celebrity Rewards – Celebrity Cruises with Motivforce
Device Club – Xl Axiata with Comarch
eRTM – Unilever Indonesia with Capillary Technologies
Kohler Gracious Living Club – Kohler
LEAP – Lenovo with Motivforce
Samsung + & Rewards Loyalty program – SAMSUNG with Warply
Samsung Learn & Earn – Samsung Electronics Australia with Stamp Loyalty Solutions
The BMN Club – BMN with Touch Incentive
The Remeha Giftcard Loyalty Campaign – Remeha with Touch Incentive
VeryMe Business Rewards – Vodafone with Mando-Connect
CATEGORY – Best Use of Technology
adiClub – adidas A.G.
Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada
eBucks Rewards – First National Bank
Eko Smile – EKO with Warply
go4more – National Bank of Greece
Honda Joy Club – Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Ltd with Colorgenics Marketing Services PVT Ltd
KFC Rewards Arcade – KFC UK & Ireland with Antavo Enterprise Loyalty Cloud
Nojoom – Ooredoo
Payment Loyalty – Payment Loyalty
Raiffeisen Smart Market – Raiffeisen Bank of Romania with Collinson Group
CATEGORY – Best Loyalty/ Benefits in a Financial Product
1 Rewards – ENOC with Comarch
Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada
BCC Soci – GRUPPO BCC ICCREA with JAKALA s.p.a S.B. s.u.
Bilt Rewards – Bilt with Talon.One
eBucks Rewards – First National Bank
FAB Rewards- Rewarding in every way! – FAB Rewards
go4more – National Bank of Greece
IAG Loyalty Reward Program – British Airways with Valuedynamx
Raiffeisen Smart Market – Raiffeisen Bank of Romania with Collinson Group
Wesleyan Rewards – Wesleyan with White Label Loyalty
CATEGORY – Best Social (CSR) Initiative linked to Loyalty
adiClub – adidas A.G.
Donating Avios to BA Better World Community Fund supported causes – British Airways
Essent ‘Thuisvoordeel-programma’ (Home Benefit-program) – Essent with Touch Incentive
go4more – National Bank of Greece
KoçAilem Market – Koç Holding
Priceless – Mastercard Nederland with FCB Amsterdam
SHARE Rewards – Majid Al Futtaim with BBD Perfect Storm
TELUS Rewards – TELUS
TOMS Rewards – TOMS with Oracle CrowdTwist
VOXI Drop – VOXI with Mando-Connect
CATEGORY – Best Loyalty Launch or Initiative 2023
Asda Rewards – Asda with Eagle Eye
Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada
Avios Adoption – Qatar Airways Privilege Club – Qatar Airways & Avios with IAG Loyalty
EKO Smile – EKO (Helleniq Energy) with Comarch
MOL Move – MOL Group
myKiK – KiK with DataLab
Scene+ – Scotiabank with Rethink
The Maxol Loyalty App – Maxol
The Wine Flyer Launch – The Wine Flyer with IAG Loyalty
Winestax® stackable wine rack – Gall&Gall with BrandBase
CATEGORY – Best Long Term Loyalty Initiative
Avion Rewards – Royal Bank of Canada
Blue Rewards – Al-Futtaim Group with Capillary Technologies
eBucks Rewards – First National Bank
Exxon Mobil Rewards+™Exxon Mobil with Comarch
Game Mania XP – Game Mania with m—wise
Globe Rewards – Globe with Comarch
Know Your IBM – IBM with Motivforce
PrePaid Surprise – T-Mobile Netherlands with Velti
SmartBuy – HDFC Bank with Reward360
The BMN Club – BMN with Touch Incentive
For more information about the International Loyalty Awards 2023 and to take part, either as a sponsor or an attendee email in the first instance: info@internationalloyaltyawards.com