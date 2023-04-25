List of Loyalty Royalty 2023 announced!

Impressive list of upwardly-mobile achievers

The 30 under 40 list of Loyalty Royalty has been running since 2018 as part of the International Loyalty Awards. This annual competition has highlighted the incredible talent flourishing in our industry. These are the movers and shakers that are the lifeblood of our profession. They are the ones making sure customer loyalty stays fresh and inspiring.

We salute and thank every one of the people listed for continuing to reinvent, transform and recreate the global loyalty business for us and make it the vibrant place it is today.



In no particular order, here are those who have made it onto the list of Loyalty Royalty for 2023:



Fine Block, Account Manager, Lijnco

Kirsty Rome, Account Director, Mando-Connect

Vivian Chandru J, Business Development Loyalty, Strategic Initiatives, Apple

Emma Heaton, VeryMe Rewards Partnerships Specialist, Vodafone

Emily Barrow, Brand Communications Manager, BMW

Boris Helleman, Manager, Area Marketing Co-lead Pride BRG Europe, Mastercard

Marta Reis, Business Development Director – Loyalty Program, MC Sonae

Sebastian Hense, Head of Marketing & CRM, KiK Textilien und Non-Food GmbH

Mariëtta Robbé Groskamp, Business Development Director Europe, Velti

Joe Doran, SVP of Loyalty, Capillary Technologies

Cait Kelleher, Account Executive, TLC Marketing Worldwide UK

Steph Pearson, Senior Account Manager (Loyalty), TLC Marketing Worldwide

Maria Gomes, Commercial Director, Global Hotel Alliance

Manish Jindal, VP of Product and Operations, Currency Alliance

Barbara Roelofs, Partnerships Officer, KLM

Rob Pope, GM- Customer, Myer Pty Ltd

Emily Harris, Applied Data Science Manager, dunnhumby

Del Patara, Senior Director, Business Development , Braze

Divyat Pathania , Loyalty & Partnership Specialists, Qatar Airways

Deepak Praden, Head of Loyalty Program, ADNOC Distribution

Laura Lusche, Partner Manager , Deutsche Bahn

Jana Lochman, Senior Project Manager CRM Strategy, Deutsche Bahn

Laura Curley, Loyalty Partner Manager, Musgrave Retail Partners

Saurahb Jain, Executive Manager – Head Credit Card Products, Al Rajhi Bank

Elliot Connolly, Senior Account Director, Mando-Connect

Mahesh Chavada, Global Digital Program Partnership Manager, Dufry International AG

Lucy Solloway, Media and Customer Engagement Consulting Manager, dunnhumby

Gibin Jacob, Business and Loyalty Analyst, Staywell Hospitality

Roger Lara, Business Development Manager, LifeMiles

Sarah Priestman, CVM Senior Manager, Vodafone

Photos and full descriptions of our 30 Under 40 loyalty royalty 2023 will be contained in the Winners’ Edition of Loyalty Magazine which will be handed out at the end of the Gala evening, and then available as a downloadable pdf at www.loyaltymagazine.com.



The International Loyalty Awards 2023 Gala Winners Evening takes place on June 13, at Old Billingsgate, London, beginning with cocktails looking out over the River Thames. There is still time to Book Your Table but don’t delay. Tickets are selling fast.

For more information and help with any queries, contact:

Click here to view the full list of Finalists for this year’s International Loyalty Awards 2023 and come and meet them on 13th June, Old Billingsgate, London for the largest global loyalty gathering across the globe. Tickets are available for purchase now.