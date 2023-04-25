List of Loyalty Royalty 2023 announced!

Impressive list of upwardly-mobile achievers
The 30 under 40 list of Loyalty Royalty has been running since 2018 as part of the International Loyalty Awards. This annual competition has highlighted the incredible talent flourishing in our industry. These are the movers and shakers that are the lifeblood of our profession. They are the ones making sure customer loyalty stays fresh and inspiring.
We salute and thank every one of the people listed for continuing to reinvent, transform and recreate the global loyalty business for us and make it the vibrant place it is today.
In no particular order, here are those who have made it onto the list of Loyalty Royalty for 2023:
Fine Block, Account Manager, Lijnco
Kirsty Rome, Account Director, Mando-Connect
Vivian Chandru J, Business Development Loyalty, Strategic Initiatives, Apple
Emma Heaton, VeryMe Rewards Partnerships Specialist, Vodafone
Emily Barrow, Brand Communications Manager, BMW
Boris Helleman, Manager, Area Marketing Co-lead Pride BRG Europe, Mastercard
Marta Reis, Business Development Director – Loyalty Program, MC Sonae
Sebastian Hense, Head of Marketing & CRM, KiK Textilien und Non-Food GmbH
Mariëtta Robbé Groskamp, Business Development Director Europe, Velti
Joe Doran, SVP of Loyalty, Capillary Technologies
Cait Kelleher, Account Executive, TLC Marketing Worldwide UK
Steph Pearson, Senior Account Manager (Loyalty), TLC Marketing Worldwide
Maria Gomes, Commercial Director, Global Hotel Alliance
Manish Jindal, VP of Product and Operations, Currency Alliance
Barbara Roelofs, Partnerships Officer, KLM
Rob Pope, GM- Customer, Myer Pty Ltd
Emily Harris, Applied Data Science Manager, dunnhumby
Del Patara, Senior Director, Business Development , Braze
Divyat Pathania , Loyalty & Partnership Specialists, Qatar Airways
Deepak Praden, Head of Loyalty Program, ADNOC Distribution
Laura Lusche, Partner Manager , Deutsche Bahn
Jana Lochman, Senior Project Manager CRM Strategy, Deutsche Bahn
Laura Curley, Loyalty Partner Manager, Musgrave Retail Partners
Saurahb Jain, Executive Manager – Head Credit Card Products, Al Rajhi Bank
Elliot Connolly, Senior Account Director, Mando-Connect
Mahesh Chavada, Global Digital Program Partnership Manager, Dufry International AG
Lucy Solloway, Media and Customer Engagement Consulting Manager, dunnhumby
Gibin Jacob, Business and Loyalty Analyst, Staywell Hospitality
Roger Lara, Business Development Manager, LifeMiles
Sarah Priestman, CVM Senior Manager, Vodafone
