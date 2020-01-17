Loyalty & Awards, 24-26 February

The Loyalty & Awards conference welcomes you every year in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

The 16th edition takes place from the 24th to the 26th of February 2020, this time in Vancouver.

This two and a half day event is designed to bring together airlines and hotels, as well as suppliers and other companies in the travel industry, to exchange information on new trends, achievements and innovations in travel loyalty.

This is a meeting point of travel loyalty experts – one of the rare chances to both expand your knowledge on the topic, and to network with a large group of peers.