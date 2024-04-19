Loyalty Connect Global and International Loyalty Awards update

Plans are pressing ahead for the inaugural Loyalty Global Connect business meeting in Dubai and the Gala evening for the International Loyalty Awards next week.

The organisers Eileen McGuinness and Marian Kelly have told Loyalty Magazine that it is business as normal and that they have been told that Dubai is very speedily recovering from the torrential downpours it has experienced.

“We have had a tremendous number of registrations and we are looking forward to seeing everyone in Dubai next week,” said Marian Kelly. “We have been told that the Dubai World Trade Centre is holding events now and over the next few days, so by the time the Loyalty Industry arrives on Monday and Tuesday everything should be fully operational.”

Flights catching-up

The biggest problem currently is a backlog of flights, but Dubai Airport Authority says it is working flat out to get back to a full schedule

Online meeting portal

Marian commented that the online meeting portal that can be found on the Loyalty Connect Global website for registered attendees has been a great success, with over 500 meetings set up already.

“The loyalty business really needed a major event such as Loyalty Connect Global to bring everyone together and we are definitely providing that. With over 100 speakers, and of course the very special International Awards gala evening when we will be announcing the 2024 winners, these are two days that people in loyalty really can’t afford to miss.”

Loyalty Connect Global takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24 with presentations beginning at 9.30am. The International Loyalty Awards Gala Evening takes place at the One&Only ZA’ABEL on Wednesday, April 24, from 7pm.