Loyalty Magazine Awards – A guide to making the most of your virtual party

Tuesday 16th June, 3pm (GMT+1)

Getting Started: We are using Shindig software to host the awards (we are breaking new ground, this has not been used for an awards before)!

Please use Chrome as your internet browser (Chrome is free to download)

For best viewing, please watch on a computer/laptop rather than a phone or tablet

rather than a phone or tablet If you have RSVP’d, you will have received a confirmation email with a link to Shindig

Reminder emails will be sent a few hours prior to the start, which will also contain the link to access the event

Reminder emails will be sent a few hours prior to the start, which will also contain the link to access the event. If you have not yet RSVP'd – follow this link to do so now! https://shindig.com/login/event/tlma2020

This is the SAME link you will need to enter the awards on the 16th

How to use Shindig: Camera & microphone tutorial

To ensure your camera & microphone are allowed within Chrome, click on the padlock in the URL bar, which will give you the option to allow. There will be a cog (settings symbol) in the top right of your screen within Shindig, which has more camera & microphone settings. If you do not see your customary camera, you may need to restart your browser.

How to use Shindig: Here we will explain what you will see on your screen and how to use its many functions.

Above is roughly what your screen will look like on the night. You (the audience), will appear in little boxes by the tables, the boxes will contain a still from your webcam and will change every 5 seconds or so! If your webcam is switched off an outline (as below) will be seen. The stage area will be where videos are played and live speakers will appear!

This bar will be at the bottom of your screen

The first button allows you to see who is participating in the audience and there is a search function to find your colleagues and friends!

There will be ‘more’ arrows on the left and right side of your screens, use these to scroll across to see other participants

To private video chat a single person, click once on their photo. To add more audience members to this chat, please double click on a photo. You can have up to 6 in a video chat!

in a video chat! The second button allows you to IM (Instant Message) members in the audience

Have a question? The third button means you can send in questions to the team, which the admins can share & answer

Want to come on stage? The fourth button enables you to ‘raise your hand’ to get our attention

The top right hand corner of the screen has a cog, for camera & microphone settings and an arrow allowing you to maximise the screen (we recommend you do this for the best viewing experience)

Networking & Cocktails: Starts at 3pm (GMT+1)

This hour allows you to network & catch up with colleagues, friends, and industry experts

You can video chat up to 6 people at a time! To start single click onto a photo of an audience member.

To add & remove people from your group video chats, double click on an audience members photo.

If you are in a video chat, you may hear an echo when a something is being played on stage, so we recommend using headphones or muting yourselves – but for the majority of the networking session you will be able to chat away.

Evie will be periodically appearing on the stage with some tips and advice during the networking!

Awards Presentation: Starts at 4pm (GMT+1)

We recommend leaving your video chats for the best viewing experience during the awards presentation – networking can continue during the after-show party!

There will be LIVE elements – if you are a winner, you might be brought on stage for a very brief thank you, so be prepared. You will be brought up automatically.

Sit back, relax and watch the show!

After Show Party: Starts after the awards presentation

Use this time to get back into networking groups, socialise and celebrate your wins

We will have an ‘open podium’ meaning you can click on the stage and you will be brought in front of the audience, if you wish to talk to everyone

Please contact evie@loyaltymagazine.com ahead of the 16th if you have any urgent questions about how the event will work. If not, see you then!

Registration link: https://shindig.com/login/event/tlma2020