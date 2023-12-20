Loyalty Magazine supporting Loyalty Connect Global

New mega conference and expo announced – with more news to come next week

Loyalty Magazine is pleased to announce that the Loyalty Connect Global conference and exhibition is now live, with some big additional news to add to the excitement in the next couple of weeks.

Co-Founders of the new event are Marian Kelly and Eileen McGuinness who also do am amazing job of managing the International Loyalty Awards. They commented “Having ran the International Loyalty Awards and researched the market for the last 2 years, we have listened to the industry and it is now time to take loyalty events to the next level. Brands want and need to know that when they attend Loyalty Connect Global, they will have direct access to the latest thinking and strategies for their loyalty propositions and Loyalty Connect Global will deliver thought leadership and solutions through its exhibition, conference and range of networking events. This really will be the loyalty industry event of 2024 and the one not to miss. We have some really exciting Partnership news to announce in January so watch this space!”

There is a target attendance figure of 3,000 for the Dubai event, and a thought provoking and information rich conference is planned to sit alongside the exhibition.

There is an intention for Loyalty Connect Global to deliver a “highly focused conference with globally respected industry speakers, 40+ exhibitors showcasing the latest technology and innovations, culminating in an industry recognition celebration of the top 10 global trailblazer brands in loyalty across the world.”

For more information visit www.loyaltyconnectglobal.com

Loyalty Magazine will be covering new announcements as they happen.