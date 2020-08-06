Loyalty programme connects over 10 brands and 2,000 stores

“Hong Kong’s biggest coalition loyalty programme ever” claim

A coalition loyalty programme has been launched in Hong Kong that connects over ten brands, 2,000 stores and a bank.

While the “one point for HK$1 proposition is traditional and fairly standard, it is the breadth of the programme that is stunning, together with the digital nature of the undertaking. Points collected and spent will be managed by customers using a mobile app via scan-and-go.

Joining the yuu programme are brands including Hong Kong’s Dairy Farm Group, and all the brands that come under this umbrella organisation, Jardine Restaurant Group and Hang Seng Bank. Others are Wellcome, Mannings, 7-Eleven, IKEA, KFC, Pizza Hut, Market Place by Jasons, Market Place, PHD, 3hree6ixty, Oliver’s the Delicatessen, Jason’s ichiba, Wellcome Delivers and Market Place Delivers. Dairy Farm Group has partnered with Hang Seng Bank to roll out the Hang Seng yuu enJoy credit card, with which users can earn up to 4X points per HK$1 spent.

Rewards include money off shopping, health & beauty treats and tasty dining experiences.

Personalised offers, share points and giving back to the community

Every month, the yuu rewards app will send personalised offers across different brands, to each member. New users can download the yuu rewards app on their Apple or Android smartphones for free. A special Share Points feature is included in the app, allowing customers to share points freely among family and friends.

Some of the Yuu Rewards Club launch team: Marjorie Law, Choo Peng Chee and Ronald Wong

The new loyalty program is also partnering with local charities, Foodlink Foundation and Helping Hand, supporting grassroots neighbourhoods and families with meal donations. yuu members can donate their points to support those in need.

Ian McLeod, Dairy Farm’s CEO, said, “Today we are excited to announce the launch of yuu, Hong Kong’s biggest customer rewards club ever. This marks a significant milestone for Dairy Farm as we have connected all our brands digitally, together with our partners, for the good of our customers in Hong Kong.”