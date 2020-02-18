Loylogic sponsors the Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020

The innovation partner for the world’s leading loyalty programs collaborates with Loyalty Magazine for future growth

Loylogic has been announced as the new platinum sponsor of the 2020 Loyalty Magazine Awards.

The company founded by Dominic Hofer in 2005 and headquartered in Switzerland, is a leading loyalty innovator and provider of loyalty solutions across many verticals, including airline and travel, hospitality, financial services, retail, FMCG (CPG) and the fast-growing health and well-being sector. It provides a solution for cash & points payment and runs market place hubs for both earning and redeeming points to offer loyalty programmes a greater choice of redemption and to link them with merchants.

Gabi Kool the newly joined Loylogic chief commercial officer said: “Every year, thousands of companies launch new loyalty or motivation programs, growing the loyalty market at 22% per annum. In this crowded environment, the most challenging task for every program manager is to keep program members engaged. And because true engagement only happens when members either collect or redeem points, strengthening the earn and burn proposition of your program is paramount to loyalty success. Staying on top of the latest loyalty trends is key to differentiating a program and growing a brand.”

Founder and CEO Dominic Hofer said: “Loylogic is an ambitious innovation partner. Our thinking and technology shape the future of the loyalty industry and have helped our clients win numerous industry awards. Our team designs winning loyalty program strategies for our partners, enable it through our leading-edge PointsHub and PointsPay platforms and support it with truly global loyalty services.”

Commenting on why Loylogic has chosen to be a major sponsor of The Loyalty Magazine Awards, Gabi Kool said: “We share a deep passion with Loyalty Magazine to build and grow the loyalty business. Together we see ourselves as custodians of the loyalty industry We want loyalty marketing to further develop its importance as part of the commercial strategies of leading brands in travel, FMCG, Digital Health and Financial Services and we feel that both Loylogic and Loyalty Magazine play an important role in that. Loyalty Magazine and the Loyalty Awards are a great example of a well-run media operation that cuts across all industry verticals and geographies and the audience they attract fits very well with the profiles of organisations we would like to partner with.”

Entries to The Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020 close on February 28.

The Loyalty Magazine Gala awards evening at the Pavilion, Tower of London take place on June 16.

www.loylogic.com

Contact: info@loylogic.com