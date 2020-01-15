Marketing Technology Expo, London

25th & 26th March 2020
Discover the latest innovations, technologies and strategies taking the marketing industry by storm on the 25th & 26th March, as we see the long-awaited return of the B2B Marketing Expo!
Bringing 20,000 of the most proactive marketing professionals together under one roof for 2 days of unmissable innovation, education and industry insights, this is the only event to help you explore the future of marketing.
Our 2020 show will enable you to:
- Network with thousands of like-minded individuals
- Discover the latest products, services and technology from 1,000 of the industry’s biggest names
- Enjoy over 200 fully interactive masterclasses
- Choose from 500 educational seminars, hosted by industry experts including Facebook, Lead Forensics & VanillaSoft
And so much more!
The B2B Marketing Expo runs directly alongside the Marketing Technology Expo – where you can meet forward-thinking suppliers and gain invaluable knowledge on how to modernise your digital marketing strategy – and your free ticket will allow you unprecedented access to both! Hear from innovative speakers, make meaningful business connections and meet a plethora of amazing exhibitors to improve your marketing – what are you waiting for?
Registration is now open, so grab your FREE TICKETS today!