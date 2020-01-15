Marketing Technology Expo, London

25th & 26th March 2020

Discover the latest innovations, technologies and strategies taking the marketing industry by storm on the 25th & 26th March, as we see the long-awaited return of the B2B Marketing Expo!

Bringing 20,000 of the most proactive marketing professionals together under one roof for 2 days of unmissable innovation, education and industry insights, this is the only event to help you explore the future of marketing.

Our 2020 show will enable you to:

Network with thousands of like-minded individuals

Discover the latest products, services and technology from 1,000 of the industry’s biggest names

Enjoy over 200 fully interactive masterclasses

Choose from 500 educational seminars, hosted by industry experts including Facebook, Lead Forensics & VanillaSoft

And so much more!

The B2B Marketing Expo runs directly alongside the Marketing Technology Expo – where you can meet forward-thinking suppliers and gain invaluable knowledge on how to modernise your digital marketing strategy – and your free ticket will allow you unprecedented access to both! Hear from innovative speakers, make meaningful business connections and meet a plethora of amazing exhibitors to improve your marketing – what are you waiting for?

Registration is now open, so grab your FREE TICKETS today!