Merchant payments conference goes digital for 2021

Loyalty Magazine will be reporting on the MPE conference (February 22-25) for the payments and acquiring business this month, to see what moves financial services companies are making into the customer loyalty space.

Since the regulatory ruling that cut card fees to the bone, payments companies have been unable to find the funds for customer loyalty initiatives, but with new players keen to build on their initial gains, and traditional ones keen to maintain their market share there is much to win in this highly competitive but essential business segment.

MPE is Europe’s Largest Merchant Payments conference which predictably will be virtual in 2021. It is interesting because it connects key decision-makers from merchants, acquirers, PSPs (payment service providers) , and POS vendors, established companies as well as start-ups & fintechs. The conference organisers claim that even though it is virtual this year, it will connect over 1000 industry players and provide over 100 speakers.

Attendees are given the opportunity to vote for Best Start-up participating in the Innovation Corner competition.

The full programme can be found at www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com

Special pricing offers for delegates are in force until February 15.