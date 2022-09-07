Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / Mexican airline launches Doters

Mexican airline launches Doters

Interesting tie-ins with land travel companies

Mexican low-cost Airline Viva Aerobus has launched a new loyalty programme called Doters, which has some interesting points earning relationships with other transport companies.

The loyalty proposition is that it allows customers to redeem points to access a range . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. Need publicity? Give away 1st class travel Impressive advisory board for marketplace startup It’s an interesting stunt to get attention (that worked). Offer first class travel to members of the UK government, because they must be tired after all their Brexit negotiations. But what interested Loyalty Magazine even more was the ....
  2. Alaska slashes Qantas benefits Alaska Airlines is slashing the frequent flyer miles that its travellers earn when flying on Australian flag carrier Qantas. Starting on January 1, 2020, passengers who fly on Qantas and credit frequent flyer miles to Alaska Airlines may earn up to 75% fewer miles than...
  3. Airlines struggle with problem of grounded frequent flyers Airlines and hotels search for solutions to extend elite status Many airlines and hotels are reassuring customers that they will not lose their coveted perks as a result of coronavirus disruption.  Aeroplanes parked in the US desert Singapore Airlines is extending the time-dependent elite ....
  4. Loyalty points awarded for staying at home Airline offers "fly at home" points to loyalty programme members for staying on the ground Russia-based carrier S7 Airlines, a brand of Siberia Airlines, is offering loyalty programme members points for every day they stay at home. During the month of April, customers will receive 100 . . ....