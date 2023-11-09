Nayax CoinBridge signs three year partnership with the International Loyalty Awards

“The awards event progresses the relationship between partners in the loyalty eco-system”

Nayax CoinBridge has reconfirmed its support for the loyalty industry with a three year sponsorship deal as Prime Sponsor of the International Loyalty Awards.

Guy Rosenhoiz, CEO said: “The International Loyalty Awards do an amazing job of bringing together the loyalty leaders and partners – from all over the world. In practice, the awards event progresses the relationship between all partners in the loyalty eco system, including opening cross-border and face-to-face engagement opportunities. They really do.

“We have enjoyed being part of the 2023 ILA competition from the launch of entries, through to the announcement of the Finalists and then to the incredible Gala Awards evening at Old Billingsgate. It was really an outstanding event and an evening to remember. We enjoyed the company, enjoyed London, and most important of all, went home with an address book full of contacts and many new great friends. It was a tremendous introduction of Nayax CoinBridge that has resulted in considerable brand awareness, and strong business leads. It is incredible that this event gathers so many executives and influencers in such a difficult to reach vertical. We were blown away by the quality of the event, and the results it has brought in for us.”

Over the next few weeks, Loyalty Magazine will be talking to Guy about what Nayax CoinBridge has achieved in the past year and there will be a number of announcements of new partnerships. All of these articles will also be available on the International Loyalty Awards website.

