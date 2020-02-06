New Eco-Sponsor for The Loyalty Magazine Awards

Company changing its name to reflect philosophy

Epoints, the company set up to enable companies to reward employees for doing a great job, is the first sponsor of the new Best Eco-Loyalty Initiative of the year category in the 2020 Loyalty Magazine Awards.

Epoints will shortly be changing its name to Eco-points; CEO and founder Matt Norbury explained why: “The growth of our company has been substantial – running at 250% last year – but it has been an evolution and this is continuing with our wish to do something with a purpose. Climate change does not discriminate where, when or to whom it will wreak havoc – it affects everyone and jeopardises the existence of us all.

First sponsor of the Eco-Loyalty Initiative of the Year category of The Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020

“For this reason, we are defining the purpose of epoints and giving meaning to the ‘e’ within the name, defining it as e for Eco. The full name of epoints is now Eco-points and we are extending the capability of the platform to positively impact climate change. At the same time, we will be ramping up our efforts to contribute towards the fight against climate change.”

Matt Norbury, founder and CEO of points

In practice this means a positioning and branding change to reflect the new direction. For employers using the platform, they will be able to donate some of their points to eco-projects. Alsothe company will be announcing that as a business, they will donate 5% of net profits to the same ecological causes that customers are choosing to support with their reward points. The first one of these will be tree planting and more information will be announced at the start of April when the new Eco-points brand is launched.

Epoints has been in existence as a brand for 6 years, having evolved within IAT Ltd, the company set up by Norbury 17 years ago as a shopping plugin for major newspapers.

Asked why he has chosen to sponsor The Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020, Matt Norbury said: “I have been to the Loyalty Magazine Awards at the Pavilion Tower of London a number of times and know that they, and Loyalty Magazine itself, command a great deal of respect in the loyalty sector. The awards cover all sectors and are recognised around the world. It seemed the right time to support them as a sponsor and take advantage of their considerable reach to announce our new name and purpose. Timing is everything.”

New categories

Other new categories for The Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020 are Loyalty Re-defined – for companies who are taking a fresh look at the concept of customer loyalty, and doing something transformational – or just plain different.

Best Programme of the Year – Retail is the combination of Food and non-Food retail, because there was so much crossover between the two.

Best Use of Mobile & Social is a combination of the mobile and social categories of 2019 because it makes sense to focus on how companies are combining the use of mobile with social media.

New criteria for Best Long Term Loyalty Programme – The definition of Long Term Loyalty has been increased from two years to five years (period of time the programme has been running).

Epoints joins an elite group of highly influential companies in loyalty.

Prime sponsor is Currency Alliance.

Other category sponsors are:

Tranxactor and m-wise, with more announcements coming soon.

Sponsors of The Loyalty Magazine Awards 2020

