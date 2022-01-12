The International Loyalty Awards have announced a new prime sponsor for the International Loyalty Awards.

New for 2022, Oracle will be the headline sponsor.

Andy Kulina, consumer engagement & retention strategy director, Oracle, who will be joining the International Loyalty Awards judging panel said: “Consumer Loyalty in the digital age is achieved by brands that can enable positive customer experiences each time a consumer engages with their products & services. Brands used to talk about their loyalty strategies; now, successful brands all have an engagement strategy which, when done right, results in customer retention, growth and advocacy, aka loyalty.”

Oracle offers customers its Oracle Fusion Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, which provides a connected suite of applications that goes beyond traditional CRM to help them create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships.

The International Loyalty Awards have confirmed that entries from the whole of the previous two years (2021 and 2020) will be eligible to enter the 2022 competition. Annich McIntosh, CEO of the International Loyalty Awards said: “We are delighted to have the prestigious Oracle brand as our Prime sponsor and look forward to working with them throughout the coming year.”

Commenting on the expectation of entries for 2022 she said: “We know that businesses and their technology providers and agencies across the globe have been working very hard during the pandemic to imagine the next generation of customer loyalty offerings and we are very excited to see the results.”

Entries close on February 14, 2022 and the amazing Loyalty Awards Gala evening at Old Billingsgate, London is on Tuesday, June 14th

The Call for Entries can be downloaded here and from the International Loyalty Awards website