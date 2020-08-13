New white paper from Comarch

“Customer loyalty” has taken on new meaning in the wake of the new normal. At a time when consumers are more willing to switch brands or try alternatives, how can brands ensure customer satisfaction, retention, and loyalty?



This new whitepaper from Comarch proposes 16 actionable strategies that brands can implement to connect with their customers at a deeper level by enhancing their company culture, loyalty strategy, and loyalty program.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Reddit

WhatsApp

