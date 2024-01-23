Oman government uses “National Product Loyalty Program” to encourage local commerce

There is nothing quite like having the national government behind you in supporting local commerce.

In Oman, a programme is in place that says it “appreciates the role of society in supporting Omani products through joint efforts.”

What this means in practice is a buy Omani campaign, helped by loyalty programs that offer rewards, bonuses and prizes.

Bader bin Salim Al Mamari, Secretary General of the Tender Board, reaffirmed that the National Product Loyalty Programme falls within the work of the Secretariat General of the Tender Board and is associated with the national policy of the local content.

The programme’s significance stems from its support for the national policy to enhance the local content through support campaigns at the governorate level, he said.

He said that the implementation of the programme with its platform represents one of the marketing tools on which the companies rely for wooing customers by motivating them to buy through the platform and get bonuses and prizes whenever their purchases increase.

This motivation comes in the form of different methods including getting loyalty cards or digital applications for collecting points, he added.

He said that the Secretariat General of the Tender Board coordinates with the companies and related parties on the executive procedures and announcement of the schedule for the launch of the programme, the work mechanism and the terms of joining the programme.