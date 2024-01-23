Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / News / Oman government uses “National Product Loyalty Program” to encourage local commerce

Oman government uses “National Product Loyalty Program” to encourage local commerce

There is nothing quite like having the national government behind you in supporting local commerce.

In Oman, a programme is in place that says it “appreciates the role of society in supporting Omani products through joint efforts.”

What this means in practice is a buy Omani campaign, helped by loyalty programs that offer rewards, bonuses and prizes.

Bader bin Salim Al Mamari, Secretary General of the Tender Board, reaffirmed that the National Product Loyalty Programme falls within the work of the Secretariat General of the Tender Board and is associated with the national policy of the local content.

The programme’s significance stems from its support for the national policy to enhance the local content through support campaigns at the governorate level, he said.

He said that the implementation of the programme with its platform represents one of the marketing tools on which the companies rely for wooing customers by motivating them to buy through the platform and get bonuses and prizes whenever their purchases increase.

This motivation comes in the form of different methods including getting loyalty cards or digital applications for collecting points, he added.

He said that the Secretariat General of the Tender Board coordinates with the companies and related parties on the executive procedures and announcement of the schedule for the launch of the programme, the work mechanism and the terms of joining the programme.

Related posts:

  1. UAE to reward good behaviour with pointsThe United Arab Emirates intends to promote loyalty, respect and patriotism of its citizens by rewarding good behaviour.  The plan, announced by UAE Deputy Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, and the Ministry of Possibilities in Dubai is that the ‘Behavioural Reward Programme’...
  2. How should loyalty programmes react to the Coronavirus problem?So many questions, but few answers except for one hugely significant point: I was sitting in an empty pub last night. Exactly one month ago, this popular venue of choice was completely, heavingly busy. So what has changed? Brexit? Post-Christmas belt tightening? Lots of colds....
  3. AS Roma to ask other clubs to participate in its Missing Children campaignSix children found so far using innovating social media pairing Loyalty Magazine Awards multiple award winner AS Roma is to have talks with other European clubs to ask them to participate in its groundbreaking social media campaign to find missing children.   The Italian club is...
  4. What are you doing to mark Earth Day?A whole 40 years on from the first Earth Day, a look at some of the brands promising to help save the world...