Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / PETA travel awards celebrate animal conscious companies

PETA travel awards celebrate animal conscious companies

British Airways, P&O Cruises, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts among 2024 UK winners; 16% of UK adults now eat meat-free

Celebrating the best vegan food, compassionate policies and animal-friendly innovation, animal protection charity PETA has published its latest travel awards. These celebrate those . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. Sad demise of a sustainable programmeA loyalty scheme which rewarded shoppers paying by Mastercard at ‘sustainable’ retailers has ceased trading – despite the current popularity of the concept - less than two years after its launch.  The Ice loyalty scheme, which was set up in 2017, was designed to encourage environmentally...
  2. Starbucks poaches sustainability chiefCEO sets out ten year eco-vision, questions milk use Levi’s has lost its long-term vice-president of sustainability to become the first Starbucks chief sustainability officer as it commits to maintain "brand relevance" with plant-based menus and a shift to reusable packaging. Michael . . . We are...
  3. Brands realise customer loyalty value of reusing products Timberland latest brand to recycle Marks&Spencer began the trend several years ago, then IKEA said it would take back old furniture for sprucing up, now Timberland is joining the trend with its Take-Bak Program. ...
  4. 8 in 10 banking customers want to know the carbon impact of their spendingRewards with a sustainable focus could be a differentiator in a challenging retail banking market Customers want to know more about the carbon footprint of their spending, and banks are well placed to provide this, together with green loyalty rewards. These are the interesting findings...