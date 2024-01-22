Loyalty Magazine

Loyalty Magazine covers customer loyalty programmes & engagement, data analytics, technology solutions, social, rewards, points, transformation, relationships, CRM

Search
You are here: Home / Premium / Qantas veteran takes over as new loyalty CEO

Qantas veteran takes over as new loyalty CEO

The Qantas Group has appointed Andrew Glance as the new CEO for its loyalty business unit following the resignation of current Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth in October 2023 . . .

We are really sorry to say that you can’t access our premium content because you are not yet a subscriber.

Already a subscriber? log-in here...

But we can fix that very quickly

Fill in the information below and pay just £98 and the door will be unlocked to a huge treasure trove of Loyalty information, data, opinion and brilliant ideas - for a full year!

Why subscribe?

Loyalty Magazine is the only title reporting exclusively on the global loyalty business. It carries reports, research, analysis, guest articles and comment on customer retention, loyalty programmes, reward programmes, affinity, customer insight, new technology, CRM and other customer information management systems, customer engagement, digital loyalty, social media interaction and mobile. (Phew!)

We will keep you informed of the progress of digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice adoption, the use of blockchain and the emergence of marketplaces - for both B2B and B2C enterprises.

Loyalty Magazine covers all global markets and business sectors, including retail, financial services, travel and hotels, telecoms, entertainment, experiences, gamification and technology.

  • PLUS it provides with full information about The International Loyalty Awards (formerly theLoyalty Magazine Awards) plus profiles of the Finalists and the Winners. As The International Loyalty Awards are the most prestigious award event for those working in customer loyalty, this is a very interesting resource indeed!
  • In addition you can browse and search through many years of valuable content.
  • An email will be sent regularly with details of items, so you will never miss important content.

So hurry up and subscribe! We can’t wait to welcome you to a very special loyalty community.

Subscribe Now!

Your Business

Your Address

Related posts:

  1. Jet Privilege could be saviour of struggling parentIndia’s largest loyalty programme proving its worth The importance of a frequent flyer loyalty programme has been highlighted in the case of Jet Airways, which may use its highly successful and profitable Jet Privilege programme to dig it out of trouble. Jet . . ....
  2. Qantas loyalty overhaul is mixed blessing for customersFrom tomorrow, the way Qantas passengers use their points will change forever when the biggest overhaul in the history of the Qantas frequent flyer program takes effect.  From September 18, it will cost up to 18% more in Qantas points to redeem points for flights...
  3. Alaska slashes Qantas benefitsAlaska Airlines is slashing the frequent flyer miles that its travellers earn when flying on Australian flag carrier Qantas. Starting on January 1, 2020, passengers who fly on Qantas and credit frequent flyer miles to Alaska Airlines may earn up to 75% fewer miles than...
  4. Not just any food box – an M&S food boxOver 70s identified by Sparks loyalty card; also round-up of frequent traveller initiatives Powerful example of how a loyalty programme can be used for good – with a strong marketing message as a bonus Marks and Spencers is giving priority . . . We are...